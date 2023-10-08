Bathurst 1000 live stream, TV guide: How to watch the 2023 Bathurst 1000

This year holds special significance as it marks the 60th anniversary of the event’s inception at this iconic location and welcomes Chevrolet back for the first time since 1984. However, it’s also the first edition without Holden, which bid farewell to Supercars racing in 2022.

For those eager to catch the live action, we’ve got you covered with details on how to watch the Bathurst 1000 live-streaming in your country, along with a 3-day race schedule and more updates.

Initially known as the Bathurst 500 due to its 500-mile length, the race underwent a transformation in 1973 when it was extended to a grueling 1000 kilometers.

How to watch 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 Live Streaming

Venue: Mount Panorama

Location: Bathurst, NSW, Australia

Date: Thursday, October 5 – Sunday, October 8

How to Watch 2023 Bathurst 1000 Anywhere

The Repco Supercars Championship heads to rural New South Wales from October 5th to 8th for this historic 60th anniversary of the Great Race, the Repco Bathurst 1000.

If you’re in Australia, Kayo Sports and Foxtel proudly offer their most extensive coverage of the Bathurst event to date. Stream every practice, qualifying session, and race of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship on Kayo Sports, all without any interruptions for ad-breaks during the races.

For New Zealand fans, you can catch the entire race on SKY SPORT live in HD. If you’re a dedicated Bathurst enthusiast and are looking for a separate plan for Repco Bathurst 2023, we recommend trying RacePass, as they will broadcast the entire tournament race.

Bathurst 1000 TV Channel and Guide

Australia, New Zealand: Foxtel | Kayo Sports | Sky Sports | Fox Sports 506

In Other Countries: Superview

Circuit Info: 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000

This race spans over a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers (approximately 621 miles) and comprises 161 laps around the 6.213-kilometer (3.861-mile) circuit.

What sets Mount Panorama apart is the presence of 32 residential properties within the circuit, making it a unique and somewhat unconventional location for motorsport events.

Among the circuit’s famed segments, Conrad Straight stands out as one of the most iconic. It’s a high-speed straightaway where cars can reach blistering speeds, earning its reputation as one of the fastest stretches in Australian motorsport.

Supercars Bathurst 1000 2023 Preview to Watch

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 heralds a new era with the eagerly anticipated introduction of Gen 3 Supercars. This development in the Supercars championship aims to enhance competition, improve cost efficiency, and entertain fans and participants alike

Additionally, the Top 10 Shootout, canceled for the first time in history last year due to torrential rain, is set to make its return on Saturday.

This year’s event boasts a lineup of 28 cars, including 15 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s and 13 Ford Mustang GTs, with three wildcard entries from Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, and Blanchard Racing Team.

As mentioned earlier, Holden bid farewell to the competition at the end of the 2022 Bathurst 1000. With only 12 of the announced driver combinations carrying over from last year, the reigning champions find themselves absent for the second consecutive year.

Notable mentions include the legendary five-time Bathurst 1000 winner, Garth Tander, who will take the wheel of a Ford Mustang as part of Grove Racing, teaming up with David Reynolds. Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen will join the Red Bull Ampol Racing entry alongside Richie Stanaway.

The driver lineup is filled with excitement, with Craig Lowndes, the most prolific Great Race winner, partnering with Zane Goddard, who impressed at Sandown and earned qualifying duties, ultimately finishing 10th.

Keep an eye on Simona De Silvestro/Kai Allen in the Ford Mustang, as their performance will be a talking point. Additionally, ponder the potential results of the Supercheap Auto Camaro in the hands of the latter.

Which Channel is Broadcasting the Bathurst 1000?

You can catch all the action of the Bathurst 1000 on Fox Sports 506 and Channel 7.

What Time Does the Supercars Bathurst 1000 Start?

The Supercars Bathurst 1000 race is set to begin at 11:15 am on October 9th, with an expected conclusion around 6:00 pm.

When is the Bathurst 1000?

The Bathurst 1000 is a four-day event, commencing on Thursday, October 5, and concluding on Sunday, October 8. Here’s a breakdown of the track events:

Thursday: The action kicks off with two one-hour practice sessions at 1:20 pm AEDT and 4:50 pm AEDT. The latter session is exclusively for co-drivers.

Friday: Two additional practice sessions take place at 10:00 am AEDT and 1:05 pm AEDT. Following these, a 40-minute qualifying session at 4:15 pm AEDT will determine grid positions for entries ranked 11th to 28th.

Saturday: The momentum continues with two more one-hour practice sessions, the first exclusively for co-drivers at 10:00 am AEDT and the second for all drivers at 1:00 pm AEDT. The top ten grid positions are decided by the Top 10 Shootout at 5:05 pm AEDT on Saturday.

Sunday: The race day starts with a brief warm-up at 8:00 am AEDT, leading up to the start of the Bathurst 1000 at 11:15 am AEDT.

2023 Supercars Repco Bathurst 1000 Schedule and Time

Saturday, October 7

10:00-11:00 Supercars – Practice 5 (co-drivers only)

13:00-14:00 Supercars – Practice 6

17:05-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday, October 8

8:00-8:20 Supercars – Warm-up

11:15 Supercars – Bathurst 1000