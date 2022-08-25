These are the top 10 dog wedding outfits – as voted by owners

Nearly two thirds of dog owners want to get their pet involved in their wedding day – acting as ring bearers, bridesmaids and even the best man.

Polling of 2,000 dog owners found 60 per cent already knew someone who had their dog at their wedding.

The most popular roles for dogs on the big day were ring bearer (50 per cent), flower girl (17 per cent) and page boy (13 per cent).

And just shy of one in 10 (nine per cent) would even have their dog as their best man.

Most Brits would include their pooch in the package

It also emerged couples would be prepared to spend an average of £64.21 to get their pooches ready for the nuptials.

Xavier Flamand, of Amazon Handmade which has launched its new wedding store and commissioned the research, said: “This research reflects the growing trend of newlyweds wanting to involve pets in their big day.

“Whether it’s to walk them down the aisle or to be a ringbearer, there are unique items for brides, grooms, the bridal party, guests – and now for furry friends too.”

The study also found 76 per cent of those polled believe guests would react positively to having dogs involved at a wedding.

A whopping 93 per cent feel that because a dog is part of the family, they should be involved at the wedding.

And 70 per cent would ask if a venue was dog-friendly when scoping out possible locations for the big day.

It seems dogs wouldn’t be going hungry after the ceremony either, as 68 per cent would get a special dish cooked up for their pet to enjoy at the wedding breakfast – the first meal enjoyed by the couple and guests after tying the knot.

The special touch for the special day

Alexandra Moston, who had her labrador Hugo by her side on her special day last year, said: “Hugo is such an important part of the family, so it was only natural for us to make sure he was a part of our day.

“We wanted Hugo’s presence as ‘Best Dog’ and ring bearer to be a surprise for all our guests, so we only told the best men and vicar!

“We got the best man to pretend he had forgotten the rings, but then Hugo came bounding down the aisle.

“It was an amazing moment and to be able to have him there and make everyone smile.

“He joined us for some pictures that afternoon – it was definitely the most dressed up walk we’ve done.

“He also treated our guests to some dog biscuits for their four legged friends to take home.”

When deciding what their dog will wear for the special occasion, a special collar with a ring box on it (46 per cent) was the most popular choice, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

This was closely followed by a custom suit (42 per cent), bow tie (39 per cent), floral collar (26 per cent) and a custom dress (21 per cent) as other possible outfit options.

Celebrity wedding planner Mark Niemierko (niemierko.com), who has helped style the weddings for the likes of James Corden and Rochelle Humes, said: “I hired corgis for a wedding recently and it was a brilliant addition.

“It really calmed guests down and I’ll definitely be doing it again.”

Top 10 dog wedding outfits – as voted by owners

A special collar with a ring box on it (46 per cent)

A custom suit (42 per cent)

A bow tie (39 per cent)

A floral collar (25 per cent)

A special bandana (23 per cent)

A custom dress (21 per cent)

A hat (13 per cent)

A bow for their tail (11 per cent)

Special shoes (seven per cent)

A fascinator (five per cent)

