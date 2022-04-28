2 in 3 people surprise themselves with how adventurous they are on vacation

By Zoya Gervis // SWNS

Two in three Americans surprise even themselves with how adventurous they are on vacation, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at how vacations differ for people and found that twice as many respondents prefer to relax than do adventurous activities on vacation, but 55% like a healthy mix of both.

Those from rural or suburban areas are especially keen on doing exciting activities to make the most of their vacation, whereas those who live in cities prefer a more relaxed vibe.

Conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Funjet Vacations, the survey found that a trip doesn’t feel like a vacation unless it’s at least four days long.

Across the board, respondents prefer tropical destinations than city ones (37% vs. 20%) — especially those looking to spend most of their time relaxing (54%).

City-dwellers unsurprisingly opt for beaches (39%), but 37% of those who live in a beachy surrounding also still want to visit other tropical beaches.

People enjoy beachy getaways because they’re “warm and beautiful to look at,” “a beach relieves stress the most” or because they “prefer to take some rest without noise.”

On the other hand, respondents who prefer adventurous vacations opt for city spots (52%) since they’re more fun to explore (52%). They also like “the way it feels to be amongst a crowd in a big city,” to “look at the architecture” and “visit all of the cultural destinations.”

Three in five people make a point of visiting must-see tourist spots on vacations (64%), but even more enjoy finding hidden gem spots that many may not know of (74%) like caves, mom-and-pop stores that sell delicious treats and even “a tiny beach that was filled with baby fish.”

“Whether one prefers to relax by the pool, hit the waves aboard a jet ski or spend a day exploring museums in a major city, the most important part of any vacation is to have fun and make memories that last a lifetime,” stated Michael Lowery, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Business, Apple Leisure Group.

Most vacationers agree that the trip isn’t complete without taking some time to pamper themselves (72%), which could be why 64% of people like to hit the snooze button and sleep in on their vacation.

The majority of people also like to disconnect from their tech as much as possible when they’re on vacation, especially those from bustling urban areas (72%).

Respondents estimate that they can stay disconnected from their tech nearly twice as long at a beachy destination than a city one.

Sixty-five percent claim they only look at their phone to look up directions, attractions, or restaurants when vacationing.

While 60% said they don’t take enough photos on vacation, 55% think that taking more would disrupt their ability to enjoy the moment as it’s happening.

“Celebrating every moment is important – especially when you’re on vacation. In fact, taking time to enjoy and take in the beautiful surroundings can do wonders for how you feel while you’re on vacation” added Erica Doyne, SVP, Marketing & Communications at AMResorts.

