Four days in October 2026 will unite the packaging world in Istanbul

Istanbul, Türkiye – For its 31st edition, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul, counted among the foremost trade platforms serving the packaging sector throughout the Eurasian region, comes back to Tüyap Fair and Congress Center from 13 to 16 October 2026.

Reed Tüyap Fairs Inc. organises the fair alongside the Turkish Packaging Manufacturers Association (ASD) and other sector bodies, with backing from the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade, and it will gather packaging producers, technology suppliers, buyers, investors and industry professionals from Türkiye and from markets abroad. A wide-ranging commercial platform will once again span converting and printing, processing solutions, production technologies and packaging products.

After a landmark 30th edition in 2025, which drew 77,165 visitors from 141 countries, among them 14,017 international visitors, plus more than 1,200 exhibiting companies drawn from 40 countries, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul is gearing up to extend its global reach and commercial impact still further in 2026.

A Strategic Crossroads for the Packaging Sector

Across three decades, Eurasia Packaging Istanbul has grown into a recognised global marketplace that links suppliers with buyers in Europe and the Middle East, across North Africa, Central Asia and the CIS region, and beyond.

Türkiye’s strategic position, sitting between the major production and consumption markets, reinforces Istanbul’s standing as a natural meeting place for global trade. On that basis, exhibiting firms can use the trade show to build fresh commercial relationships, investigate export markets, meet distributors and procurement specialists, and showcase their newest products and technologies before an international audience.

A full picture of the packaging value chain will again be presented in 2026, with solutions ranging from materials, packaging products and complementary offerings to printing and converting systems, production technologies, packaging machinery and equipment for food and beverage processing.

Gathering these complementary segments beneath a single roof means visitors to Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 can survey a broad spread of technologies, weigh solutions against one another and judge their production and investment requirements within one business setting.

Hosted Buyer Program Set to Boost B2B Prospects Worldwide

Engaging buyers from abroad remains a central priority for Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026. Through its Hosted Buyer Program, the show will host decision-makers and purchasing professionals chosen from priority markets overseas, especially firms with live investment, sourcing and procurement needs.

Direct networking during the show, together with pre-arranged B2B meetings, underpins the design of the programme, which aims to generate sharper commercial opportunities linking exhibitors with qualified buyers from overseas.

By matching suppliers with buyers actively searching for processing technologies, packaging machinery and allied solutions, the programme sets out to foster new commercial partnerships, reinforce export prospects and lift the standard of international business exchanges across the fair.

Technology, Innovation and Sustainability on Show

Packaging requirements keep shifting, and manufacturers are responding with greater emphasis on automation and efficiency, material optimisation, sustainability and more intelligent production processes.

Exhibitors at Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 will have a stage on which to present technologies and solutions answering these shifting sector priorities. Developments spanning machinery, automation and packaging design, resource-efficient and recyclable materials, production technologies, and applications geared to circular economy goals await visitors.

The trade event therefore delivers more than a sourcing environment: professionals can also track emerging technologies and assess solutions capable of lifting production performance and competitiveness.

Food Processing Technologies Round Out the Show Content

Technologies for food and beverage processing will likewise form a significant element of the 2026 event.

Within the same exhibition ecosystem, the Food-Tech Eurasia Special Section allows food and beverage producers to examine production, processing and packaging technologies.

Visitors chasing integrated solutions across the production line, from preparation and processing all the way through filling, packaging and the final presentation of the product, gain extra value from this pairing.

Opening Fresh Routes for Cross Border Commerce

A business-focused setting is what Eurasia Packaging Istanbul offers exhibitors and visitors alike: a place to forge partnerships, weigh investment options and deepen international trade links.

Exhibitors gain direct contact with distributors, buyers, manufacturers and decision-makers drawn from a broad geography. Visitors, meanwhile, can compare technologies, encounter alternative suppliers, assess new solutions and hold talks face to face with manufacturers, all beneath one roof.

With the 31st edition now approaching, the show keeps its attention squarely on generating valuable business links and backing the ongoing development of the food processing and packaging sectors.

Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul, Türkiye, hosts Eurasia Packaging Istanbul 2026 on 13 to 16 October 2026. Across its four days, the event will draw professionals from the packaging industry, alongside buyers and suppliers active in international markets, creating a concentrated setting for technology sourcing, business development and new partnerships. Further event information, together with the complete 2026 exhibitor list, can be found at packagingfair.com.