Istanbul hosts 35th Plast Eurasia as organisers chase European buyers

This December, Istanbul welcomes the 35th edition of Plast Eurasia, staged by Tüyap. Plastics machinery, raw materials and production technologies will be gathered in one place, while organisers intensify their outreach to trade visitors across major European markets before the doors open.

İstanbul – Running at Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul from 2-5 December 2026, Plast Eurasia is organised by Tüyap Fairs and Exhibitions Organization Inc. in cooperation with PAGEV, backed by the Republic of Türkiye Ministry of Trade. Producers, technology suppliers, raw material makers, distributors and buying professionals will come together there to build commercial links throughout the plastics sector.

“For 35 years, Plast Eurasia supports the growth and development of the industry by bringing companies and professionals together and helping turn those connections into commercial relationships,” according to İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager at Tüyap Fairs Production Inc. “This year, we want to carry that experience forward by creating focused opportunities for buyers, suppliers and technology companies to meet around the needs of today’s plastics industry.”

Outreach to European trade visitors accelerates

With roughly 3 months remaining before the fair opens, sales have already covered 90% of the exhibition space. Organisers anticipate 80,000 visitors from Türkiye and abroad, and the trade visitor campaign concentrates on Germany, Belgium, Greece, Romania, France, Italy and Poland, together with markets in the Middle East and North Africa.

For industry professionals based in Europe, the December gathering places machinery vendors, materials firms and other plastics businesses within a single exhibition setting in Istanbul. Its programme for international visitors aims to foster fresh commercial contacts and to help companies deepen the trading relationships they already hold.

Equipment, materials and manufacturing technology fill the agenda

Two core pillars of the show will be plastic production machinery together with raw materials and chemicals. Next-generation manufacturing technologies and machinery solutions are covered as well, and its commercial agenda is shaped by themes including efficiency, innovation and value-added production.

Thanks to the breadth of the product scope, technical specialists and buyers can examine equipment, materials and production methods during one visit, while exhibitors showcase fresh products, technologies and sector solutions before an international audience.

Anniversary line-up charts 35 years of sector change

Among the 35th-anniversary activities is a Milestones Map, a chronological display setting out important stages in the fair’s history alongside developments within the plastics industry. An exhibition of historic plastics production machinery will additionally illustrate how manufacturing technologies have evolved over the years.

Plaques will be presented during the opening ceremony to Kontel Elektronik, Enformak Plastik Teknolojileri and Almak Ateş Makine, honouring the continuous presence these companies have maintained across the fair’s 35-year journey.

Exhibitors taking part in The Stage is Yours! will each be given 30-minute presentation slots in which to share value-added products, technologies, success stories and sector solutions with visitors.

Guided support awaits hosted buyers

International purchasing delegations will reach relevant product groups and exhibitors more efficiently through the Hosted Buyer Guided Tour programme. Participating buyers are offered guided routes, visits to demo and event zones, entry to the Hosted Buyer Lounge and dedicated support services.

As Official Airline of Plast Eurasia, Turkish Airlines will provide discounts on qualifying international return flights into Istanbul between 25 November and 12 December 2026: fares are cut by 10% in Economy Class and by 15% in Business Class.