Crime Will Strike Almost a Third of UK Businesses This Year

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A warehouse manager in the Midlands recently flagged a rear fire door that no longer shut properly. The door itself did not worry the security engineer who came out to look at it. What worried them was that weeks had passed before anyone spotted it. The hinge had sagged just far enough to open a gap, staff had wedged the door open more than once to let air in, and nobody had tested the alarm sensor guarding that entrance since engineers fitted the system three years earlier.

Nothing had gone wrong. Nobody broke in, nothing went missing, and no one filed a report. Yet this is precisely the sort of weakness that makes an opportunistic crime effortless, and it crops up far more often than most owners realise.

Crime of some kind will affect nearly a third of all UK firms this year, the Home Office’s Commercial Victimisation Survey estimates. The figure spans a broad range of incidents, from customers stealing to staff being assaulted, but burglary and vandalism, the very crimes a sound security setup exists to stop, still make up a sizeable portion: each year, 8% of businesses suffer a burglary or an attempted one, while another 8% say vandals have targeted them. Separately, ONS data covering the twelve months to March 2025 logged 78,707 non-domestic burglaries in England and Wales alone. That total is far from trivial, and it does not spread evenly. Some premises simply present softer targets than others, and what separates them is usually a few physical and procedural weaknesses that accumulate gradually, not a single glaring failure.

Specialists who survey commercial sites, whether a single retail unit or a sprawling multi-building warehouse complex, keep spotting the same five warning signs. On its own, none of them looks dramatic. Taken together, they reveal plainly how exposed a site really is.

1. Gaps Where CCTV Cannot See

Most businesses own cameras. Far fewer have placed them where they actually watch the spots an intruder would use to get in.

The pattern repeats itself: a commercial CCTV system fitted years back, then extended bit by bit as the building evolved, so that new extensions, storage zones or car park sections never properly fell within its view. Installers routinely discover analogue kit still running at resolutions too low to pick out a face or number plate from any useful range, recorders that overwrite footage after just a few days, and cameras trained on a car park entrance while a side loading bay goes unwatched.

The answer is not always to “install more cameras.” Sometimes moving two existing units closes a blind spot, or swapping an ageing DVR for an IP-based NVR system brings proper retention, remote access and alerts that fire when motion occurs. The real test is whether the cameras follow the building’s genuine weak points, not simply where someone happened to mount them a decade ago.

2. External Lighting That Is Weak or Patchy

Few problems cost less to fix, and few get ignored as often. Overgrown shrubs hide a dusk-to-dawn sensor. A motion-activated floodlight stays broken for months because nobody works on site after dark to spot it. Lights went up when builders finished the premises, yet no one revisited them as planting grew or extensions appeared.

Bad lighting does more than make a site harder to watch by eye. It actively weakens CCTV, since even a decent camera battles to see in the dark unless proper illumination or infrared support suits the distances it must cover. Walking the boundary for five minutes after nightfall shows engineers more than most people would guess: which zones are genuinely lit, which are lit from the wrong angle, and which have fallen dark unnoticed.

3. Alarms Nobody Has Tested or Maintained

Experienced installers find alarms that have gone more than a year without a service visit so often that they hardly comment on it now. Engineers fit and commission a system, and then everyone largely forgets it until a false alarm jogs their memory.

Two reasons make this important. First, sensors deteriorate. PIR detectors can slip out of calibration, backup batteries outlive their useful life, and dual-technology detectors, which pair microwave with infrared sensing, need recalibrating periodically to keep performing as designed. Second, and frequently weightier, compliance comes into play. If engineers maintain a system to BS EN 50131 and a receiving centre approved by NSI or SSAIB monitors it, it qualifies for a police response under current national policy. Allow maintenance to slip, trigger a handful of false alarms, and police can withdraw that priority completely, so the business must rely solely on a keyholder or a third-party responder.

Servicing a system regularly is no paperwork ritual. It keeps the equipment doing the job someone installed it to do.

4. Access That Is Outdated or Out of Control

Owners find this one the most surprising, since it seldom resembles a security issue until someone lays it all out. Master keys stay in circulation through several waves of staff departures. A team shared alarm codes years ago and nobody has changed them since. Former employees still carry fobs that nobody ever switched off.

Consultants frequently arrive at premises where the site manager honestly cannot tell them how many people still hold a key or code that works. This does not reflect badly on the manager. It simply happens over years of staff turnover when no proper access control system records who entered, who left, and at what time.

A modern access control system, using cards, fobs or biometrics, achieves two things shared keys never can: it limits entry by time and zone, and it leaves an audit trail. When an incident does occur, that log often separates knowing precisely what happened from guessing.

5. Detection That Never Triggers a Response

If an alarm sounds endlessly and nobody reacts, it achieves practically nothing more than having no alarm. Engineers still come across sites where the intruder alarm operates alone, unconnected to any monitoring station, and depends wholly on its own noise to scare off an intruder or catch a passer-by’s attention.

Monitored systems close that gap when they connect to an alarm receiving centre and draw on a keyholder list someone keeps up to date. Once a signal arrives, the ARC can check the alert, ring keyholders in the right sequence and, where the system qualifies, ask police to attend. Without that connection, luck alone decides how fast anyone responds: whether someone hears the alarm, whether they know whom to phone, and whether that person actually picks up.

Keyholder lists also deserve a review in their own right. Engineers often discover dead phone numbers, names of staff who have moved on, or a calling order that no longer matches who can really turn up at short notice.

Putting the Pieces Together

Individually, none of these five problems spells disaster. A slightly dim floodlight or a keyholder list nobody has checked will not sink a business by itself. The trouble is that they tend to appear in groups. Where lighting is poor, owners have often failed to upgrade an ageing CCTV system to make up for it. A business that neglects to deactivate old access fobs often neglects alarm servicing just as much. The weaknesses multiply.

A thorough site review earns its value not by uncovering one dramatic flaw but by revealing how all five areas connect and affect one another. A warehouse that boasts excellent CCTV yet lacks a monitored alarm link still carries a critical gap. A retail unit that maintains its alarm well but has cameras leaving blind spots remains open to opportunistic thieves whom the alarm alone would never catch.

Any owner who spots one or two of these problems on their own premises should take a simple next step: ask a qualified professional to walk the site thoroughly, instead of waiting for an incident to force the issue. The warehouse manager from the opening was fortunate. Someone found the gap before anyone could exploit it. Most businesses will not stumble on that result by chance, and with commercial burglary running at current levels, relying on chance makes a poor strategy.