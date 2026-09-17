Test a Public-Record API Thoroughly Before You Build On It

Tapping a public-record API spares a product team from scraping data one site at a time out of hundreds of government portals. Still, reaching an endpoint does not prove that the data beneath it fits the workflow you have planned.

Wiring up the integration can succeed while the product still fails basic questions. Does the API reach every jurisdiction you need? Does one result stand for a person, a property, a filing or an event? What does the update date mean? Can you trace a returned record to its source?

Ask the same questions of any public data: property and court records, permits, business registrations, professional licences, contracts issued by government and registries that cover individuals. Answers shift from set to set, but the way you evaluate should not.

Look first at the record and the task it serves

Before you line up providers, spell out what the product has to do with the data.

A property platform might pull tax assessments using an address or an assessor’s parcel number. A legal tool might watch dockets, searching by case number. A marketplace might verify that a contractor’s professional licence remains active. A civic-data app might crunch federal awards from SAM.gov, filtering by recipient, by agency or by Unique Entity Identifier.

Every workflow calls for its own way of searching and delivering. Looking up one record can work nicely over a synchronous API call. Watching thousands of business filings may demand a change feed. Studying permits or court cases across several years often suits a bulk file better.

What comes out matters as well. A product that shows a licence status today asks less of the data than one that traces how those statuses shifted over the years.

Note which queries you will run, how much volume you expect, how fast you need answers and what you must store, all before you read any feature list. Skip that and a long list of capabilities can hide a plain mismatch between the API and what you are building.

Describe coverage the way the source systems do

“Nationwide coverage” reads plainly until somebody tries to measure it.

Property coverage may hinge on counties, since county assessors and recorders hold so many of the records. Court coverage hinges on particular courts, on case types and on the years available. Licence coverage swings by state board and by profession. Permit data may be sorted by municipality, by department or by permit category.

So a coverage claim earns its keep when it names the units that matter:

Jurisdictions and agencies covered

Record types gathered

Historical spans supplied

Gaps already known

Differences in fields supplied

Sources offline for now

Teams should also ask whether coverage counts current records, historical records or both. A business-registration API may list active companies in every state yet say little about dissolved ones. A court API may reach civil cases in one jurisdiction and both civil and criminal dockets in another.

A provider that publishes its data collection and processing methodology hands buyers a firmer footing for weighing those differences.

Work out what a single API record stands for

What counts as a “record” shifts from dataset to dataset.

Inside a corporate registry, one company can carry its formation documents, later amendments, annual reports and filings under the Uniform Commercial Code. In property data, a parcel can carry tax assessments, deeds and more than one owner. A court case can hold docket entries, hearings and several parties. One professional can hold several licences.

Counting records tells you almost nothing until you see the data model.

Before you integrate, work out whether the API hands back:

One row for each entity

One row per filing or event

A current profile stitched from many records

An earlier version of an entity

A link between several entities

Identifiers repay close reading. Docket numbers, parcel numbers, permit IDs, licence numbers and business entity IDs may hold steady inside one source system. Across jurisdictions they can collide unless a county, state, court or agency code rides along with them.

Deduplication raises the same worry. Data about people may make you resolve names and identities. Property data may make you match addresses and parcels. Company data must separate branches, legal entities and trade names. Ask what the provider merges, what it keeps apart and which identifiers drive that call.

Probe past the advertised refresh rate

A provider may label its data daily, monthly or real time. That label never tells you what happens while an update runs.

Public-record APIs collect in several ways. Some query the official source the moment you ask. Others pull whole snapshots on a timetable. Others ingest incremental updates or change feeds. Each approach shapes what you can expect of freshness, of history and of sources that fail for a while.

Dates need pinning down too. A response can carry:

The day an event happened

The day someone filed the record

The day a status took effect

The day the source refreshed its page

The day the provider gathered the record

The day the provider released the dataset

Those dates do not substitute for one another.

Ask as well how the provider treats corrections, lapsed licences, amended contracts, withdrawn filings and records that vanish from the next collection. If your product leans on history, check whether earlier versions survive or simply get overwritten.

Check how normalising treats the original meaning

Government systems hardly ever share one schema. Dates, addresses, agency codes and status labels can diverge even when the records describe much the same event.

Normalising makes those records easier to query, but you need to see what changed. Turning state names into two-letter codes interprets almost nothing. Folding many court dispositions or licence statuses into one tidy category interprets a great deal.

A sound schema review should look at:

Definitions and types for each field

Standardised formats

Missing or partial values

Fields tied to one source

Controlled vocabularies

Stable identifiers for records

Schema version shifts

Handling of clashing values

Watch for tidy labels that bury a distinction you care about. “Inactive” may mean expired, suspended, handed back voluntarily or closed by the administration, depending on who published it. If that difference drives your product, keep the raw value beside the normalised one.

Put the search behaviour through its paces

Documentation often lists the parameters without spelling out how they play together.

A name query may match exactly, by prefix or fuzzily. An address search may hunt a formatted street address, coordinates or a parcel. Combine parameters and the API may AND them, OR them or score them for relevance. Results may sort by match confidence, by filing date or by a default nobody documented.

Run realistic searches before you design the interface around them:

Common names and spelling variants

Records missing some fields

Addresses written various ways

Licence, permit or case numbers

Filters stacked together

Results running over many pages

Queries that find nothing

Requests that are invalid or partial

Poke at pagination, at the largest response allowed, at rate limits and at batch support as well. If the API cannot carry the volume you plan, you may have to fall back on bulk delivery or a scheduled pipeline.

Insist that every result carries its provenance

Public-record data gets easier to check when the response keeps hold of its tie to the source it came from.

Provenance pays off when it names the agency and jurisdiction that published, the original record ID, a link back to the source, the filing or event date and the day the provider collected it. Those fields let teams chase an odd result, explain why two sources disagree and spot records caught by a broken update.

The Nannostomus sex offender API, for example, delivers structured registry data on U.S. sex offenders, naming the jurisdiction that published it, download details and links to public profiles where they exist. The lesson carries across every public-record category: a normalised response should keep enough context to show where the information came from.

A source link helps you review. It does not promise that the agency’s own page is complete, reachable or current when a user opens it.

Read the operating terms and the limits on use

Finish by examining the conditions that wrap around the data.

Confirm how you authenticate, what rate limits allow, how fast responses arrive, how the service is monitored, where support sits and how changes get announced. Work out the total cost at your expected monthly volume, because per-request rates shift as you cross pricing tiers. Ask whether failed calls get billed and whether test access shares production limits.

Then read what the terms say about storing, caching, redistributing, attributing and deriving new data.

Records about people ask for extra care. Because criminal or registry data sits in public does not mean you may lean on it to decide on jobs, housing, credit or similar eligibility. Line up the provider’s stated purpose, the consumer-reporting rules that apply and your own legal review before you launch.

Trial a representative sample before you spend engineering time

Pick examples you already know across several jurisdictions, agencies or record types. Try current and historical records, incomplete inputs, changed statuses and the failures you expect. Match returned fields against the original public source and note every limitation the product must absorb.

You want to find those limitations before they harden into product assumptions.

In closing

A public-record API suits you when it explains its coverage, its record model, how it updates, its schema, how queries behave, where records came from and how you may use them. Once those foundations stand clear, engineers can build on the data and meet far fewer surprises.