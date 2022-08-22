4 Things to Consider Before Buying a New Cab for Your Taxi Fleet

Owning a taxi fleet means owning, maintaining, and managing at least the cabs in question. If you own a private car service and hire drivers and work to get high-end clients then you need to do more than just maintain vehicles, you need to consider how you can ensure quality at every stage from your drivers to your vehicles.

One such quality-control measure occurs every time you buy or replace your vehicles. While operating with the same old vehicles you have always had can be a good way to save, over time the inefficiency of these vehicles is going to take its toll. If you drive high-end clients or work in the private sector old vehicles may turn customers away as well.

That’s why, if you’re in the market for a new taxi for your fleet, you should make these considerations first.

1. Where you Buy The Taxi From

You want to buy as direct as you can when it comes to vehicles. When you don’t buy direct and go through a third-party option you’re actually paying more overall. Instead, you will want to look at the taxis for sale from Cab Direct. Brands like this work exclusively with licensed taxi operators. They let you buy direct from the factory, and also have a host of used options available to help you save further.

2. Fuel Economy

One of the most important considerations to make when buying a new taxi for your fleet is the running cost. Even if drivers are responsible for filling up the tank themselves when they return their vehicle, you want to be competitive. If cab drivers know they can rent vehicles that have excellent fuel economy from you, they’ll be more inclined to rent from you than your competition.

3. Have a Variety of Sizes

If you operate a fleet, then you will want to be able to handle groups and trips of all sizes. By having a variety of sizes and drivers waiting to be called out you can accommodate all the business that comes your way. Having at least one or two large, 7-seater vehicles is a smart move, particularly if you live in an area that has a large airport.

4. How Easy it is to Clean

Keeping a vehicle cleaned is one of the most important aspects of operating a taxi service. When choosing a vehicle always consider how easy it is to clean, both on the go and when the taxi is back in your garage. Typically leather seats are easier to care for than fabric, even if it’s more expensive upfront.

That being said if you have a heavy-duty upholstery cleaning tool like a steam cleaner, then you may be better off with the fabric seats. These have a few benefits, particularly if you operate in a usually sunny, hot area since leather can heat up to the point of burning even with air conditioning.

In most cases, however, leather is a luxury material that people will want in their cabs.