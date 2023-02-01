New Insights Reveal England Star Alessia Russo As One To Watch For Big Money Deals

Not long ago, Alessia Russo was an unknown footballer from Maidstone, but insights from The CLV Group suggest she has the potential to become a major global influencer in the sport

Analysis by The CLV Group, which provides data and insights for sports and entertainment companies, has shown that Alessia Russo is a good bet for sponsors and partners.

She has 338,000 followers on Instagram, 9,000 on TikTok and a further 68,000 on Twitter and while that doesn’t put her in the major league of sports stars influencers, analysis of her profile shows she has all the elements needed to become a big name with huge commercial value.

This is due to the fact that while her following is broadly football based, her strongest association is with the England team, giving her an edge on social platforms. She also appeals to men and women.

She is currently up for Goal of the Year 2022 thanks to her nomination for FIFA’s Puskas award. Her goal against Sweden in the 2020 European Championships sees her in competition with Amandine Henry, Kylian Mbappe, Salma Paralluelo and Richarlison amongst others for the award.

Her social media following breaks down as:

UK

● 62% of her followers also follow the Lionesses

● 28% of her followers also follow England (Men and Women)

● 35% of her followers also follow Man United

● 27% of her followers also follow Man United Women

US

● 40% of her followers also follow the Lionesses

● 30% of her followers also follow the Barclays Women’s Super League

● 30% of her followers also follow Man United

● 42% of her followers also follow Man United Women

● 20% of her followers also follow Man City.

The data also reveals that Russo has a broad appeal across the sexes. In the UK, just over three in five of her followers are men and two in five women (61% vs. 39%), while in the US the breakdown is more even still (55% vs. 45%). That makes her an attractive partnership proposition for marketers seeking to reach men, women or both.

According to CLVs research, which drilled down into the interests of her followers, there are a number of organisations that would be a good match for Russo commercially. Her followers are likely to be fans of:

US and UK

US

UK

Marvel

Nike

Betfair

SpaceX

Gatorade

NHS

Chevrolet

Under Armour

Mind (Mental health charity)

Adidas

Budweiser

Aldi

Puma

Dr Pepper

Virgin Media

DHL Man United

National Lottery

At just 23, and with 10 international goals in 23 appearances, Russo has the footballing world at her feet and, as this data reveals, a potentially great commercial future ahead of her, her club and partnerships with huge brands too.