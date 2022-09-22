Moddershall Oaks Launches Its Autumnal Bliss Package

This Autumn, Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat, located in Staffordshire invites guests to escape to the countryside, grab a fluffy robe and snuggle up by the fire with its new Autumnal Bliss Spa Package. Featuring an invigorating Winter Pear and Nigella Body Buff and Massage, the package will be available throughout October and November as a spa day or spa break.

Upon arrival, guests are welcomed with a tasty mocktail, and given their fluffy robes to change into before exploring the state-of-the-art facilities. Guests are spoilt for choice with the award-winning indoor and outdoor spa facilities including a Kelo Sauna, a steam room with high humidity steam infused with Eucalyptus milk, and a 10-metre swimming pool. Also included is access to the statement outdoor heated vitality spa pool, the perfect place to enjoy a drink and watch the crisp, autumn leaves fall, or even catch a blood moon sunset.

Included in both day and break packages is use of the onsite gym at the MADE Wellness Centre as well as a 25-minute Winter pear and nigella body buff and massage. The 25-minute treatment, designed with the Natural Spa Factory includes a deep body buff using a Vegan friendly body scrub. With fine chunks of dead sea salt and real nigella seeds (sometimes referred to as black onion seeds – from the fennel flower) the deep exfoliation helps to stimulate circulation, flush out toxins and is great for a deep cleanse.

Day guests can enjoy a delicious 2 course lunch in the newly refurbished The Oak House Balcony Bar & Restaurant, and for those wanting to extend their break, a 2-course evening meal in The Oak House restaurant is included. Combining the freshest ingredients and creativity of top chefs, guests will be served delicious plates in the relaxed restaurant atmosphere. As the evening draws in, overnight guests can look out onto the peaceful lake with the twinkling fairy lights in the woodland area providing an intimate, homely setting.

After dinner, guests can slope off to enjoy a night in a luxury suite followed by a delicious freshly cooked breakfast before a full day in the spa until 4:30pm.

The award-winning Staffordshire spa offers a peaceful countryside sanctuary and is set against the beautiful rolling hills, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the 72 acres of rural parkland or take a leisurely stroll around the serene private lake and woodland area.

The Autumnal Bliss Limited Edition Package is available throughout October and November 2022

Autumnal Bliss Spa Day

£130 per person Monday – Thursday or £150 per person Friday – Sunday

Autumnal Bliss Spa Break

£375 based on two sharing a studio suite Monday – Thursday (Add a third person for £187.50)

£425 based on 2 sharing a studio suite Friday – Sunday (Add a third person for £212.50)

https://moddershalloaks.com/spa/limited-edition/