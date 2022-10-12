Abode partners with new Material Source Studio in Manchester

Abode, award-winning designer and distributor of market leading kitchen taps, sinks, bathroom taps & showering solutions is continuing its nationwide commercial reach by partnering with Material Source Studio in Manchester, which is a new destination for interior designers, architects and makers in the North West of England.

Material Source is based in Manchester city centre, regarded the largest redevelopment project in the North West England. The new Material Source Studio brings together product and material insight and inspiration, plus an 80-seat theatre, 300+ book library, 18-person CPD studio, 7 meeting spaces, Podcast studio and gallery space all under one roof.

Joining an impressive class of 40+ partners, the new Abode Pod space at Material Source Studio presents a small selection of the company’s latest sinks, kitchen mixers and specialist steaming hot and filtered water taps. Visitors can also enjoy the benefits of a working Pronteau Propure 4 IN 1 in the Studio kitchen, which delivers domestic hot, cold, filtered cold and 98° steaming hot water tap at the touch of a handle.

Leanne Adamson, Marketing Manager at Abode explains, “Our mission is to support the design community and UK homeowner in equal measure, so we are thrilled to be part of the Material Source Studio experience with our own Pod. The studio is a truly amazing space that demonstrates the importance of good, quality design and innovation, and given the wash zone is now contributing so much in today’s kitchen by saving time, money and benefitting the environment, we wanted our Pod of products to deliver in the same way. We know there is a growing appreciation for greener product design and so we are keen to convey the features and benefits of our sinks and taps to the wider design community, so customers can enjoy water they way they want it.”

The new Abode Pod at Material Source Studio is available now, and includes the following kitchen products:

Kitchen Mixer Taps:

Hex Monobloc in Matt Black & Antique Brass is made of premium quality solid brass and features a series of hexagonal design elements on the tap, handle and spout

Fraction Single Lever Pull Out Spray in Matt Black with a unique, cog inspired handle detail to give a blend of industrial style and added functionality

Agilis Single Lever in Matt Black designed with a highly ergonomic, easy-reach handle at the front of the tap and statement knurled spout collar

Propus Single Lever in 100% recyclable stainless steel is designed with solid, wide-angled spout

Althia Single Lever in Brushed Brass with contoured quad-style spout and lever handle which can control the water flow and temperature with one finger

Coniq S Single Lever in Polished Copper with distinct conical spout which tapers to a square

Astbury Monobloc in Forged brass with classic curves and traditional design lines

98° Hot Water Taps:

Pronteau Prothia Quad 3 IN 1 Matt Black offers 98° steaming hot water on demand, clawing back valuable worktop space by retiring the kettle and saving time and energy

Filtered Water Taps:

Atlas Aquifier Water Filter Monobloc in Brushed Brass delivers filtered cold water at the push of a handle. Atlas Aquifier is WRAS Approved and part of the Abode Filter Recycle Scheme

Kitchen Sink

Matrix SQ GR15 Single Bowl in Grey Metallic Granite Sink, designed with smooth lines, pure angles and two install options: undermount flush fitting and inset low profile

Plus a NEW Sink design, set to launch to UK markets in March 2023

Paul Illingworth, Design Manager at Abode says, “We are very proud to be joining a strong brand community offering world-class products and materials to suit every project from hospitality, workplace and healthcare to residential, retail, education and the public realm. We want to make it as easy as possible for designers and luxury specifiers to get ‘hands on’ with our products, so alongside printed literature and finish disc swatches to take away, our taps can be removed from the stand and used in other parts of the Material Source Studio for spec work as needed.”

For further information, please contact Abode: t 01226 283 434 | e info@abodedesigns.co.uk | w www.abodedesigns.co.uk and www.pronteau.co.uk | For the latest brand news, please follow Abode on Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn #WaterTheWayYouWantIt