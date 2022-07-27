Checklist For Performing A DIY Home Energy Audit

It’s the little things that matter most, especially when it comes to your home’s energy efficiency. From tiny cracks around electrical outlets to windows unprotected from the sun to a toaster plugged in 24 hours a day, there could be hundreds of little things around your home that all contribute to lowering its overall energy efficiency. On their own, each of these small problems might not mean much, but taken all together, they can add up to a seriously high energy bill as your HVAC equipment works overtime to keep up.

Preventing this death by a thousand cuts to your energy bill means being diligent and checking on all of these little trouble spots on a regular basis. Although you can hire a professional to perform a home energy audit, you can perform a do-it-yourself audit on a regular basis that can catch many of the most common problems in your home before they can add up to big problems. Often, many of these issues can be resolved quickly and easily once you identify them. Use the accompanying checklist to perform your own home energy audit. You may notice significant savings on your next energy bill, in addition to finding that your home is more comfortable and easier to maintain.