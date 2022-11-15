Six reasons why you shouldn’t fear trying at-home beauty services 

In the past few years, the world has changed due to the pandemic and beauty salons were one of the hardest industries hit with a 2021 report from the National Hair & Beauty Federation (NHBF) saying salon capacity fell to 70% of its pre-pandemic level due to social distancing and enforced closures. Full-time employment was also down 21% on 2019’s figures. As a result, in 2020, 65% of professionals working in the beauty segment were independent specialists, which has seen the rise of the mobile at-home wellness industry with more customers booking treatments taking place in the comfort of their own homes.

Why you should try at-home services

It can often be daunting changing habits and feeling comfortable letting new people into your home, we get it. However, with the rise in qualified professionals going freelance the quality of skilled beauticians, hairdressers and wellness experts is extremely high and worth a try.

Wecasa professional Martha Antoniou, an experienced beautician with over 15+ years’ experience, shares why she believes you should try at-home services:

Focus is on you: The experience of being pampered is enhanced as you have the beautician solely there for you – you are our only focus. the professional is dedicated to you for the entire time of the session and that person is going to take care of you in the best way possible in the comfort of your own home. Tailored to you: we use the products you are comfortable with so even though you are in your home you are not limited to one particular product. For example, one of my favourite products at the moment is Tea Tree oil, it’s a must-have. It has lots of benefits and for nails, for example, it is safer using this oil rather than normal oil because of the chemicals inside it. The latest trends: The beauty and wellness industry has always been influenced by what celebrities do and even though you get your treatment at home we are always up on the latest trends and continue to learn how to master them. Trends such as Hailey Bieber’s donut nails are something that customers want and so we make sure we have this available. We bring everything and leave no mess: think of us as wizards, we turn your home into a salon and leave it clean and tidy as if nothing ever happened. We provide the salon experience at home and work to make you feel comfortable. Convenience: Time is precious and the fact that you don’t have to spend any time commuting frees up time and make it more convenient. Your treatment is on your schedule, so there is no need to book into a full diary as we work around you. You’re supporting a dream: If you book a freelance beautician, you are supporting our dream of being our own employer and keeping our business afloat. You are supporting small businesses whose income makes a huge difference to us as people.

There’s room for a hybrid approach to beauty

There is often a sense that it has to be the traditional salon vs mobile home-based services. However, life has changed following the pandemic and customers now spend their time between the office and working from home.

There is very much a place for both salon and at-home services to serve their purpose, for example if you work in an office a salon experience is more convenient at lunchtime whereas if you work from home a mobile service is incredibly flexible and easy. It all comes down to what suits your lifestyle and schedule and at Wecasa we are all about bringing selfcare into UK homes and helping bring calm, balance and ease to your day-to-day life, no matter how busy.

