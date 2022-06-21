Will I Feel Instant Results from Hyperbaric Treatment?

Hyperbaric treatment is a form of oxygen therapy that can help patients recover from decompression sickness and can hasten the healing of various wounds. Because of the acclaimed benefits of hyperbaric oxygen treatment (HBOT), patients may wonder how long they need to wait before they experience results. While it is possible to feel improvements right away, you will likely feel a stronger improvement in your condition after several sessions.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

HBOT is an alternative medical treatment that exposes the body to pure oxygen in an enclosed chamber. Pressurized hyperbaric chambers, in which the patients breathe pure oxygen, are a good solution for individuals experiencing decompression sickness. You can get hyperbaric treatment on an inpatient or outpatient basis.

What Is HBOT Used to Treat?

While hyperbaric treatment is primarily known as a way to address decompression sickness, it can also help with carbon monoxide poisoning and brain injury. You can also use hyperbaric therapy to help heal wounds and burns that are not healing well after surgery. HBOT also treats conditions causing tissue damage.

Benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Promotes healing after surgery, crush injuries, or radiation exposure

Enhances healing of wounds and burns

Treats infections in wounds or other damaged tissue

Clears up some forms of hypoxia (oxygen deficiency), such as carbon monoxide poisoning or decompression sickness

Reduces pain and inflammation

Increases blood flow

Oxygenates damaged tissue

What to Expect During an HBOT Session

During HBOT, a patient is placed in a pressurized chamber containing pure oxygen. While the patient is enclosed in the chamber, oxygen levels are at pressures greater than they are at sea level. In this environment, the air pressure can get up to three times that of normal atmospheric pressure. Breathing pure oxygen while within this chamber will enhance your blood-oxygen levels and ultimately help your body heal from its condition. Patients can typically expect to spend several minutes inside the chamber each visit.

How Long Before You See Results From Hyperbaric Treatment?

Though each session of hyperbaric treatment is effective, patients will require more than one session. Most people will notice some positive effects within the first week of treatment. However, you will recover more quickly if you commit to the number of required sessions as advised by your doctor. Doctors typically recommend several sessions per week as a minimum. Most patients will see results after a few treatments.

Factors That Influence the Effect of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Experiencing the desired results of HBOT depends on your condition and how severe it is. If you have a severe illness or trauma, your treatment may take longer than the treatment of someone who has a milder condition. Your overall health condition will also determine how quickly you recover using HBOT. If you are in good health, your recovery will likely be faster than someone who has other medical problems or is less healthy overall.

Other factors that influence the effectiveness of HBOT:

• Your diagnosed condition

• How long you have had the illness or injury

• Your age and health history

• Other health issues

• Your physical fitness

• Whether you complete the recommended course of treatment

Recommended Treatment Schedule

Although you may feel better right away after your first treatment, it will take time to see the full benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. Each session lasts about 60-90 minutes, depending on your condition. Not all patients will see immediate results from their treatments. Some patients may require longer treatment regimens, while others might need less frequent sessions.

Healing Takes Time

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help you get your life back. The healing process takes time, so it may take several sessions before you see any positive change in your symptoms. The process is not a quick fix, but it can significantly improve your quality of life long term. If you have any questions about the healing process, contact your doctor.

Beware of Side Effects

Side effects associated with HBOT include nausea, vomiting, and ear pain during your first few sessions. You may also experience dizziness or headaches during the first few weeks of treatment. These side effects will subside over time as your body adjusts to the pressure changes. Because the air pressure inside the chamber will increase the air pressure, you may need to take occasional breaks to relieve ear popping or other pain. You can discuss any concerns you may have with your doctor during the procedure.

Start Your Hyperbaric Treatment Today

You can get quality hyperbaric treatment from various first-class hyperbaric centers. Look for a center with experienced staff who can give you personalized care. They will also answer any questions or concerns you may have during your treatment sessions. After adequate hyperbaric treatment sessions, you should experience improvement in your symptoms and overall health.