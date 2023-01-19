Adding Hair To Soil Could Be The Secret To Healthy Plants

Green fingered Brits are being advised that household items could be the key to healthy plants.

The experts at GardeningExpress.co.uk have found seven surprising household items that can be used to encourage plant growth which include hair, banana peels and fireplace ashes.

These items are packed with minerals and nutrients essential for plants like magnesium, calcium, phosphorus and nitrogen.

Adding them to soil can help promote plant growth and keep them healthy without having to spend money on fertilisers.

Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress said: “We all know that our plants need certain nutrients to help them grow and fertilisers aren’t cheap. Constantly using them in your garden can be pretty harmful.

“I think a lot of people would be surprised to hear that there’s actually a list of household items that you can use that will naturally give your soil those extra nutrients to help your plants thrive.

“Things like banana peels and coffee grounds work really well and the best part is you’re not having to spend extra money on fertilisers, you’re using things straight from your home.

“The most surprising thing that you can add to your soil is actually hair! Dog hair and cat hair works really well too because it’s high in magnesium.”

Surprising household items that help plants grow:

Hair

One of the most surprising things that can help plant growth is hair and this is because it has high levels of magnesium. You can either take some hair out of a hairbrush and add it to your compost or use the hair of your cat or dog.

Banana peels

Bananas are full of potassium, and adding their peels into soil is a great way to help strengthen plants. Cut up the peels into small pieces and add them to your soil or compost bin.

Green tea leaves

Green tea leaves are another household item that are full of potassium. If you’re a green tea drinker, go ahead and pop your used leaves into your compost

Egg shells

Next time you crack a couple of eggs, leave the shells to dry out for a bit before breaking them down further. You can then add these to your soil to provide it with extra levels of calcium.

Fireplace ashes

If you have a fireplace, try to remember to collect some of the ashes after using it. Wait for them to cool down and pop them into a bag, you can then go ahead and sprinkle them into your soil every now and again for a boost in carbon and potassium.

Coffee grounds

Coffee grounds contain several key nutrients that healthy soil needs including nitrogen, calcium, potassium and magnesium. Wait for them to dry then add them to soil.

Potato water

Next time you boil a pot of potatoes, consider pouring the water onto your soil. Potato water is packed with calcium, potassium and phosphorus. Just remember you can’t do this if you’ve added salt into the water prior to boiling the potatoes.

