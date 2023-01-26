Gaucho Launches New Latin Laced Free-Flowing Brunch

Gaucho’s renowned bottomless brunch is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever! Kicking off on 28th January and paying homage to the restaurant’s South American roots, the new Gaucho Brunch will comprise a menu of signature breakfast staples sprinkled with modern South American twists, accompanied by 90 minutes of free-flowing drinks to be enjoyed against a backdrop of Latin beats.

Available every Saturday from 11am-4pm at Gaucho restaurants across London, from Piccadilly to Tower Bridge and everywhere in between, the Gaucho Brunch is priced at £75pp*. Kickstart your Saturday in style by sipping on a fabulously fruity cocktail or two – think passion fruit martinis, citrus negronis and Aperol Spritzes – or choose from a range of beers and wines, with Domaine Chandon on offer too, an Argentine sparkling wine. An extensive range of mocktails is also available for those swaying towards a more sober Saturday, with the non-alcoholic feast available to enjoy for £50pp.

Trust us, the Gaucho Brunch menu is no yolk! Tuck into brunch bites such as warm bread with chimichurri and butter to begin, followed by a free-flowing selection of South American inspired starters to share, such as flavour-packed Argentinian sausages, prawn tostadas, empanadas and zingy beetroot ceviche. Then, dive into your choice of main – opt for Gaucho’s signature marinated churrasco de cuadrillor make a beeline for the hearty brunch burger. Not for the faint hearted, this epic burger is made with 100% Argentine steak, topped with cherry tomato jam, Portobello mushrooms, an egg and steaky bacon, all loaded into a fluffy brioche bun and served with your choice of chips or salad. For afters, sink your teeth into sweet treats such as a chocolate brownie with creamy white chocolate ice cream,or apple pancakes topped with caramel, Nutella and dulce mousse.

Designed for all the brunch babes and besties out there, Gaucho’s fiery fiesta filled Brunch will feature DJs blasting Latin-inspired music blended with a mix of house, funk and classic dance anthems. For a truly authentic taste of a lively Latin party, enjoy the live roaming band, playing a selection of saucy-samba-feel good-beats, with regularly rotating performers that are sure to get you in the party spirit.

Shake up your Saturday and book your Gaucho Brunch spot now at www.gauchorestaurants.com

