NEW SEARCYS OPENING: BARBICAN BRASSERIE OPENS IN THE HEART OF LONDON

London’s famous arts centre welcomes its newest arrival – Barbican Brasserie by Searcys, taking over from its Italian restaurant, Osteria. Located on the second floor of the Barbican Centre, the restaurant boasts views of the iconic lakeside and fountains and brings Searcys British classics and European dishes with a modern twist to the area’s brutalist surroundings.

Ideal for leisurely lunches, dinners and pre-theatre dining, Barbican Brasserie’s menu offers delicious dishes at exceptional value with two courses at £26 and three at £31.

Led by Searcys Head Chef Clifton D’Souza, the menu focuses on simple and delicious dishes where seasonal ingredients take centre stage. For starters, tuck into the likes of Pan-seared scallops with beetroot and tapioca crisps; Charred mackerel with pickled ginger and homemade dill mayonnaise; and Ox heart tomato, olive purée with toasted pine nuts.

The mains feature signature Pan-seared stone bass fillet with carrot purée and shaved fennel, Nduja stuffed chicken roulade with leek, borlotti beans, marsala, and a firm Searcys favourite – Wild mushroom risotto.

End on a sweet note with decadent Cheesecake with cherry ice-cream or opt for a taste of Italy with Dark chocolate and matcha cannoli and ice creams.

Experts in Champagne, the food menu is complemented with a carefully curated wine list with a selection of bubbles including Searcys’ own signature Selected Cuvée Brut and Rosé, while for cocktails, the Bar’s popular Newbie Negroni is created with Gin, Pimm’s No.1, red vermouth, orange juice, and a splash of soda.

Whether you’re visiting for lunch or dinner, the Barbican Brasserie by Searcys is now open for bookings Monday to Saturday.

Barbican Brasserie by Searcys

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS

Opening hours:

Lunch: Monday-Saturday 12–2.30pm

Dinner: Saturday-Wednesday 4.30-7pm. Thursday-Friday 4.30pm-9pm

Closed: Sundays

020 7588 3008

E: brasserie@barbican.org.uk

W: searcysatthebarbican.co.uk