CASA WARDOUR ELECTRICA: 100 WARDOUR STREET ANNOUNCE POP-UP WITH CASAMIGOS

Calling all souls! For one month only, legendary drinking, dining and dancing destination,100 Wardour Street, have partnered with ultra-premium tequila and mezcal brand, Casamigos Tequila, to create Casa Wardour Electrica. This stunning spooky pop-up features an epic line-up of Halloween and Day of the Dead-themed events, alongside Casamigos cocktails and Mexican food.

Bringing the life and vibrancy of Mexico to London, walk through the colourful free-standing UV-lit corridor decked out in pink and turquoise floral garlands. A large UV skull takes centre stage, with neon carved pumpkins, fiesta bunting, hanging skulls and Day of the Dead-inspired flower wreaths completing the La Fiesta setting.

TACO TUESDAYS – Every Tuesday until 1st November

For those early week plans that won’t break the bank, head to 100 Wardour Street for Taco Tuesday and enjoy two tacos and a margarita for just £14. Expect crowd-pleasing favourites of chicken taquitos with pico de gallo and BBQ jackfruit tacos with chipotle adobo, alongside strawberry, mango, passionfruit and classic margaritas. If you like the heat, ask for a touch of spice to be added to your cocktail! Book your table at https://www.100wardourst.com.

HALLOWEEN PARTIES – 28th – 29th October

On Friday 28th and Saturday 29th October, get ready for the day itself with the pre-Halloween Parties! With early-bird tickets priced at £15, resident DJs will be playing iconic dance anthems until the wee hours, so grab your guys and ghouls and book tickets here! Costumes are encouraged…

HALLOWEEN BRUNCH – 30th October

On Sunday, 30th October, enjoy a Mexican-inspired Halloween Brunch with dishes of blackened Cajun spice salmon burritos and black bean quesadillas whilst the venue’s DJs play spooktacular anthems. Two courses are priced at £30, and three for £35 with the option to add free-flowing bubbles or bottomless Casamigos margaritas for an additional £25pp. Tickets here.

DAY OF THE DEAD – 2nd November

The Mexican Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a yearly tradition at 100 Wardour Street, and this year revellers can celebrate in style with the ultimate fiesta on 2nd November. Book a table to enjoy three courses (£35) of Mexican-inspired fare – think tuna tostada with avocado cream and Baja fish taco with chipotle mayonnaise – alongside margaritas and live music from the Latin house DJ. Tickets here.

Throughout the Halloween celebrations, 100 Wardour Street will be offering a variety of limited-edition Casamigos cocktails, specially curated by Bar Manager Ely Guilloux, featuring an array of fiesta-inspired cocktails including the ‘Amarillo’, blending Casamigos Blanco with Limoncello, bergamot and vanilla; the ‘Azul’ mixing Casamigos Anejo with Strega liqueur, lemon and blue curacao; or the ‘Naranja’, made with Casamigos Mezcal, Aperol, elderflower liqueur and lemon.