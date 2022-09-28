Celebrate Cinnamon Roll Day (4th October) with Aquavit London

The sweetest day of the year is almost upon us! An ode to the beloved Swedish national treat, Cinnamon Roll Day takes place annually on 4th October and Aquavit London in St James’s Market has the best in class buns on their menu and in boxes of six for delivery to your work or home.

Available from 4th – 9th October, Head Chef Jonas Karlsson’s hand-made buns are perfectly sticky and sweet. Priced at £8 for a box of six, the traditional recipe sees a fluffy and moist dough filled with brown sugar and cinnamon, rolled into a perfect scroll and topped with candy sugar crystals.

Indulge in this superb Scandi sweet in the restaurant or order for delivery via Deliveroo – local office workers this is the way to impress your colleagues whilst satisfying your sugar cravings.

Aquavit London – a sweet taste of Scandinavia in St James’s Market.