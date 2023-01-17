Teresa Connors, Payments Industry Heavyweight, appointed as Non Executive Chair of the Board for tell.money

Delivering fast and innovative Open Banking services for financial account providers, tell.money has appointed Teresa Connors as new Non Executive Chair of the Board.

Managing Director of Payment Matters, Teresa Connors, brings to the Board of tell.money extensive experience in the payments sector with a strong focus on commercial credentials. She has a deep understanding of market complexity, drivers, regulation, participants and governance, with a track record of delivering customer centric strategies and propositions supported by robust corporate governance.

On joining the Board as Chair she commented, “I’m excited to be joining the tell.money Board. Over the last few months working with David and the Exec team I’ve seen first-hand the strong customer centric values and great proposition underpinning the business. I’m looking forward to helping deliver the compelling future vision and strategy that will realise tell.money’s potential in the competitive Open Banking market.”

Founder and CEO of tell.money added, “Teresa is highly regarded in the payments sector, having advised both Banks and fintechs on propositions, customer solutions and regulatory compliance. She brings a wealth of experience and will add great strength to the tell.money business as she leads the Board. This is a perfect time for Teresa to be joining us as we look to expand our client base into both new fintechs and established Banks who are looking for rapid deployable Open Banking solutions. I am delighted to welcome her to the tell.money family.”

tell.money has quickly become established as a trusted provider for Banks and fintechs to integrate PSD2 compliance and Open Banking API functionality into their systems, and recently announced both a commercial agreement with Pockit and support for Kuda Bank as it launched in the UK.