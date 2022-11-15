Lindt proudly supports the NSPCC this Christmas 

For the fifth consecutive year, international premium chocolate producer, Lindt & Sprüngli is proudly supporting the NSPCC to raise vital funds for Childline. For every Lindt TEDDY Milk and White chocolate (100g) purchased from Lindt chocolate shops, major grocery channels, retailers and e-shop www.lindt.co.uk, Lindt will donate £1.00. With a target of £100,000, Lindt’s donation will help keep Childline open this Christmas.

Passionate about supporting the NSPCC, Lindt has raised just over £600,000 to date for this valuable cause. In addition, Lindt is sponsoring the NSPCC’s annual ‘Merry Little Christmas’ charity concert for the second year at Cadogan Hall, London on 13th December 2022. This is an enchanting evening of carols, musical performances from well-known celebrities and special guests. Visit www.nspcc.org.uk for tickets (£40 per person) and further information.

Delicately dressed in gold foil, tied with a red ribbon and a heart charm, the Lindt TEDDY Milk chocolate is an iconic hollow figure across the globe. NEW for this year, the Master Chocolatiers have launched Lindt TEDDY White chocolate using their finest white chocolate. An ideal stocking filler or gift this Christmas for friends and family.

Supporting children and young people for over 35 years, Childline gives every child access to free, confidential support whenever they need it. The Childline counsellors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week online and on the phone on 0800 1111.

For more information or for the online store visit www.lindt.co.uk/shop and also follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lindtuk/ or Instagram www.instagram.com/LindtUK