Holgates Holiday Parks Attain Exemplary 5-Star Rating from VisitEngland

Holgates Holiday Parks, a renowned family-run business offering exceptional holiday accommodation in North Lancashire, Cumbria, and Ribble Valley, has achieved a remarkable milestone by earning a 5-star rating for all of its inspected holiday parks by VisitEngland. This outstanding recognition comes on the heels of Holgates also being crowned the AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park for 2022/23, further solidifying their commitment to providing exceptional hospitality and service.

The Holgates Group, known for its dedication to creating beautifully maintained holiday parks set in stunning countryside locations, is thrilled to receive the prestigious 5-star rating from VisitEngland. This recognition is a testament to their unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding service and facilities.

Among the Holgates Parks that have recently been awarded the coveted 5-star rating are their flagship site, Silverdale Holiday Park, established in 1956, as well as Far Arnside and Hollins Farm in Cumbria, Bay View on the picturesque Morecambe Bay coastline, and Netherbeck on the outskirts of Carnforth, Lancashire.

Situated in the breathtaking surroundings of Cumbria and Lancashire, Holgates Silverdale Holiday Park offers stunning views of Morecambe Bay and is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Guests at any of the Holgates Holiday Parks can choose from a range of accommodations, including static caravans, touring pitches, and glamping pods. With access to excellent 5-star facilities such as an indoor pool, gym, and bowling lanes, guests are guaranteed an exceptional experience.

The Holgates Family Group is elated to receive recognition from both the AA and VisitEngland, highlighting their commitment to delivering the highest level of service across all their caravan and holiday parks. Michael Holgate, Director of Holgates Parks, expressed his pride, stating, “We are incredibly proud to receive a 5-star rating from VisitEngland. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in delivering quality hospitality and service. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our amazing team, owners, and holiday guests who make our Holgates Parks truly special.”

As the AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park for 2022/23 and now 5-star rated by VisitEngland, a stay at any of the Holgates holiday parks is the ideal way to explore the picturesque areas of Lancashire, Cumbria, or Ribble Valley. For more information and to book a memorable stay at a Holgates Holiday Park, visit their website.