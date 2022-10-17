7 Ways to Boost Brand Awareness

It is not enough to simply have a brand that some are familiar with – you should aim to reach not only your target audience, but even possibly the general public. If you are looking for ways to help develop the brand awareness of your business, here are 7 ways you can do this.

Brand Everything

What’s that box? Oh, it’s from Amazon. What better way to boost brand awareness than to brand (literally!) everything? Brand your materials. Branded packaging is trendy and can even make your business stand out – consumers tend to post items they have bought online as well, which can only further boost your brand awareness. The trend of shopping haul videos has not ceased – yet.

Referrals

Referral schemes are an excellent way to increase brand awareness and attract new consumers through word-of-mouth. Consumers will likely tell their friends and family about the scheme, of whom will then tell their friends family, and so on and so forth.

Contests and Giveaways

Offering freebies is an easy way to appeal to existing and new customers. Encouraging customers to participate in contests and giveaways on social media can help develop relationships with your customer base. The simple requirements of following, commenting or liking, and sharing the post, can boost brand awareness significantly – especially on social media!

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

SEO, when used correctly, is a great way to drive traffic towards your website. Using the right and relevant keywords on any of your blogs or webpages is crucial when trying to push your website to the top of search results. However, this can be a lengthy process as it does take multiple high-quality blogs to help do this, so be prepared if you are willing to try this method.

Marketing and Remarketing

Marketing and remarketing are conventional ways to boost brand awareness. Remarketing in particular can help make the impression that your brand is larger than it is, possibly making potential customers perceive your brand as reputable. Combined with retargeting, this may nudge customers to finally purchase that item that’s been sitting in their cart, or encourage them to return to your website.

Influencer Marketing

Never underestimate the power of influencer marketing! As social media is a form of addressable media, it’s no wonder that influencers may be able to directly reach your target audience, especially if they are of the younger generation.

Influencers often have a loyal fan base and a relationship with their followers based on trust which is important if you decide to use influencer marketing. Followers may be attracted to your product if a person they admire has approved of it – so if you want to boost brand awareness, deploying the help of influencers may be the solution for you.

Partnerships and Collaborations

It is always good to build relationships with other brands if needed. Establishing a partnership or just collaborating with another brand can boost brand awareness, introducing the other brand’s audience to yours, and vice versa. If you’re also trying to reinforce your brand purpose and tone, or simply tap into a relevant but niche audience, this can be done through this as well.