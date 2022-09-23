SBD Apparel Ltd secures multi-million deal from NatWest to open new site in Sheffield

Fitness brand, SBD Apparel Ltd, has secured a multi-million-pound funding package with NatWest to support the opening of its new manufacturing headquarters, based in Sheffield.

The £7.2m NatWest deal will enable SBD Apparel Ltd to expand its premises to include a new 100,000sq ft site based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park, an area that is renowned for supporting high growth manufacturers including Rolls Royce, Boeing and McLaren.

Founded by former British powerlifting athlete, Benjamin Banks, SBD Apparel produces high quality supports, clothing and accessories for powerlifting, strength sports and fitness. SBD is known worldwide for its innovative approach, high-quality products and for its affiliation with the World’s Strongest Man.

The brand, which was originally founded in 2013, currently retails in over 46 countries globally and has 125 employees. SBD also sponsors hundreds of professional strongmen, powerlifting, weightlifting and CrossFit athletes. The world’s top 24 powerlifting athletes will complete at SBD’s Powerlifting Championships being held at the Sheffield City Hall on 25th March 2023.

The financial backing from the £7.2m bilateral NatWest term loan, coupled with £1.5m Sheffield City Region grant funding, will enable SBD to develop its new purpose-built headquarters that includes a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, creative centre, employee canteen and gym. The new site will ensure SBD significantly increases its manufacturing output to meet the growing global demand for its market leading products.

The opening of the new site will support the creation of over 200 new jobs over a five-year period. SBD is collaborating with local schools, colleges and universities to offer routes into the industry within the local community.

SammyJo Gaunt, Group HR Manager, SBD Apparel said “We are excited to open our new manufacturing site in the Sheffield City Region, a vibrant city that is at the heart of the UK’s manufacturing industry.

This growth represents a significant move for our business as we continue to execute our global strategy, producing world leading strength supports, clothing and accessories. We are extremely grateful for the faith NatWest has placed in the business, enabling us to continue to grow SBD worldwide.”

Liam Douglas, Relationship Director, NatWest said “We are delighted to be supporting SBD Apparel with the opening of its new premises which will contribute to Sheffield’s rich manufacturing scene and create employment opportunities in the local area.

“After what has been a challenging couple of years for businesses across the country, this step signifies our commitment to allow our customers to continue to thrive and we look forward to supporting SBD Apparel’s ambitions in the future.”