French start-up Wecasa hires new UK Brand Manager to lead the brand’s UK expansion

French start-up Wecasa, the remote mobile wellness, beauty and home care services booking platform, has gone from strength to strength since its expansion into the UK market in April 2021. The company is investing heavily in building its UK Communications team in order to grow its offering in the country following Wecasa’s $17.7 million funding round raised in 2021.

Emma Mason joined Wecasa in July as UK Brand Manager to lead and expand the brand and communications strategy in the UK to fully integrate its services across the country. Mason was previously Marketing & Communications Manager at Lunii.

Mason has a track record for leading transformational change and driving growth. She joined Lunii in 2019, becoming the brand’s first ever Marketing and Communications Manager leading the launch strategy of its brand in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain.

A strong team of six

She joins a six-person strong team, which together is made up of Carlos Ferrer, Head of International Expansion (joined January 2021), Khes Adderley, Business Developer (joined March 2021), Kenia-Lie Jean, Business Developer (joined March 2021), Richard Curl, Customer Success Manager (joined May 2021), Trine Hansen, PR & Communications Consultant (joined October 2021).

Mason said about her new role: “Wecasa is a strong differentiator in the wellness market, I love Wecasa’s ethos and core values, the fact that they are on a mission to bring awareness of how self-care and me-time can help with mental health was a huge pull to join the team.”

In the past year Wecasa has seen a steady and constant 2-figure growth month on month when it comes to bookings of remote mobile home services. Cleaning is a clear front runner with 35% of bookings coming from this area, whilst haircuts accounts for 25%, Massages for 25% and beauty for 15%.

Carlos Ferrer, Head of International Expansion at Wecasa said: “With a new team member within the marketing team, we are very excited to expand our presence to more touchpoint to build Wecasa’s brand awareness. We are only at the beginning – much more is yet to come!”

Emma started her role in July 2022 and will continue to immerse herself in the role and in the UK market in months, and years to come.

