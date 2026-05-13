Inside the DeSantis Immigration Project That Was Going to Change Everything and Is Now Closing Quietly

Built for pilot training, this small airport in Ochopee, Florida, deep in the Everglades, has been one of the most politically charged properties in the country for the past ten months. Last summer, rows of trailers, temporary fencing, and tented buildings emerged from the airstrip along with the cameras, cable news segments, and ultimately a visit from the president. In July 2025, Donald Trump visited it and described it as a model for other states. Ron DeSantis declared that Florida had created something historic while standing in front of it. The bumper stickers and hats sold well.

Contractors have been instructed to get ready for dismantling by June 2026. The fencing is taken down. The trailers are released. The airstrip returns to pilot training. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, DeSantis’s former chief of staff and presidential campaign manager, came up with the moniker “Alligator Alcatraz,” which stuck and never went away. Building a state-run detention facility to house federal immigration detainees, showcasing Florida’s dedication to enforcement, and obtaining federal reimbursement would make the entire operation practically cost-neutral for taxpayers. The concept was simple politically but difficult to implement. The facility opened with real fanfare in July 2025, processed about 22,000 people during its operational life, and cost the state of Florida more than $1 million every day to operate. This amount started to show up in court documents and news reports, and it quickly became the story that DeSantis most wanted to divert.

In theory, Florida’s request for $608 million in federal reimbursement was granted. It’s still not here. The funds are stuck in bureaucratic transit as the facility gets ready to close, first because of an environmental review and then because of the Department of Homeland Security’s partial shutdown. Reporters were informed by a source familiar with the vendor contracts that although the initial $608 million might eventually materialize, there is no assurance Washington will pay for the additional approximately $300 million in expenses. In that case, the difference is borne by Florida taxpayers.

Category Details Facility Name South Florida Detention Facility (“Alligator Alcatraz”) Location Ochopee, Florida (Everglades airstrip, Collier County) Operated By State of Florida / Florida Department of Emergency Management Opened July 2025 Expected Closure June 2026 Daily Operating Cost Estimated over $1 million per day Total Cost Projection Estimated to exceed $1 billion Federal Reimbursement Requested $608 million (approved but not yet disbursed) Additional Funds at Risk Approximately $300 million (not guaranteed) Detainees Processed Approximately 22,000 Current Detainee Population Approximately 1,400 (at time of closure announcement) Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican, Florida) Legal Challenges Environmental lawsuits (Endangered Species Act, tribal lands); due process suits (ACLU Florida); access lawsuits by Democratic lawmakers Post-Closure Plan Site returned to pilot training airstrip; structures dismantled over 2–3 weeks

Inside the DeSantis Immigration Project That Was Going to Change Everything and Is Now Closing Quietly

The rhetorical change DeSantis has made in recent weeks is difficult to ignore. With careful emphasis, the facility that was meant to serve as a model for national immigration enforcement is now described as having “always been temporary” and having “served its purpose.” In response to a reporter’s question about closure last week, he said, “If we shut the lights out tomorrow, we will be able to say it served its purpose.” This statement will probably be associated with this story for years to come. That is how a politician manages a retreat: backing toward the exit while making sure the door doesn’t slam loudly, rather than precisely abandoning a position.

Environmental and humanitarian concerns about the facility persisted. Due process concerns led the ACLU to file a lawsuit, claiming that detainees in the middle of a remote wetland were not receiving proper access to legal representation. Due to the location of the facility, the state’s own court filings admitted that giving detainees phone access would cost $180,000 and requested that a judge postpone an order requiring it. Johnny Rondón Rodríguez, a Venezuelan man with a brain tumor, had been detained for 25 days after being stopped on Interstate 75. He had no criminal charges and an ongoing asylum case. The assistant U.S. attorney in the case chose not to contest the federal judge’s order for his release, which the judge called “refreshing.”

Environmental organizations are not waiting for the settlement to put an end to their legal actions. The Miccosukee Tribe, Friends of the Everglades, and the Center for Biological Diversity are pursuing claims that the facility violated the Endangered Species Act and harmed the ecosystem in ways that cannot be undone by merely taking down the trailers and fencing. The impact of construction and months of runoff on protected land is not reversed by the closure. Unlike the political one, that reckoning seems to be just getting started.

Observing the trajectory of this facility, from the presidential photo opportunity to the silent vendor notification, highlights the differences between immigration enforcement as political theater and immigration enforcement as long-term policy. It was always going to result in the kinds of issues that now characterize the facility’s legacy to build a detention facility in a wetland without a clear federal funding pipeline, without federal environmental sign-off, and without any infrastructure for attorney access. It might have been effective as a message. It had a different purpose as a model.