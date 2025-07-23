Chandra Grahan 8th November 2022 Time: Complete Details

The last lunar eclipse of 2022, also known as the Chandra Grahan, was a celestial event that occurred on November 8 and was visible in many parts of the world, including India. The infrequent astronomical event attracted stargazers, astrologers, and scientists. The visibility of the lunar eclipse in November 8 made it one of the most awaited phenomena among the Indian population because it was not only a scientific, but also a cultural event.

What is Chandra Grahan?

A lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) can be defined as an event in which the Earth acts as an intermediary between the Sun and the Moon, covering the surface of the latter with its shadow falling upon it either partially or extensively. On 8 November, a total lunar eclipse occurred, where the shadow produced by the Earth (umbra) entirely covered the Moon, leaving it red due to refracted rays from the atmosphere, a phenomenon commonly referred to as the Blood Moon.

The lunar eclipse was the second and last of 2022, following the preceding one on May 16 of that year. The eclipse that occurred in November was one of the most important ones, because it was the last total lunar eclipse totally observable on Earth until March 2025.

Timings of the Chandra Grahan on 8th November 2022

The Lunar Eclipse on 8 November 2022 was observed in the evening, making it easily visible to the naked eye in India. The beginning of the eclipse was (about) 2:39 PM, IST, when the Moon came into the penumbra. The partial eclipse began at approximately 3:46 PM IST, and the total eclipse occurred at 5:09 PM IST. The time when the eclipse was at its highest was 5:29 PM IST, and the total eclipse ended at 5:53 PM IST. The occurrence ended approximately at 7:26 PM IST when the Moon left the penumbra.

These times varied slightly based on geographical location in India. Still, the eclipse was primarily visible during moonrise times, more so in the eastern regions of India, such as Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, and Bhubaneswar.

Eclipse in India and the World: Visibility of Eclipse

In most parts of India, the total lunar eclipse was visible, but the eastern and northeastern parts saw the entire effect of the eclipse. During totality, it was sufficiently visible in cities like Kolkata, Ranchi, and Imphal. On the contrary, western and central areas, such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bhopal, saw the eclipse in the middle or after the total phase because it takes a little longer to see the moonrise.

In the world, the total eclipse was also visible in some areas of North and South America, as well as in Australia, Asia, and the Pacific. The event was made available to audiences worldwide as NASA and other space agencies provided live coverage and released comprehensive statistics to anyone with a device capable of receiving the stream.

Scientific and Renaissance Value

Astronomers are fascinated by lunar eclipses, and the event of November 8 was not an exception. Researchers took advantage of it to research the Earth’s atmosphere because the reddish color of the Moon during totality sheds some light on the atmospheric composition and variations. Light passing through the atmosphere of the globe during a total lunar eclipse also reveals the details of pollutants, water vapor, and aerosols.

The eclipse also provided an opportunity for astrophotographers to capture some magnificent shots of the Blood Moon, aiding scientific research and sparking interest in space science among the public.

India’s Cultural and Astrological Significance

Chandra Grahan is a strong and somewhat negative occasion in Indian culture and Vedic astrology. There are also the usual rules and beliefs of many people during an eclipse: food should be avoided, they should stay indoors without going outdoors, etc. Spiritual actions, such as chanting mantras and meditating, are also practiced. The temples in other areas of the country were closed during the eclipse, and post-eclipse rituals were performed to help cleanse and purify the spiritual atmosphere.

The Astrologers considered the eclipse important since its placement occurred in the Aries /Libra axis, thereby affecting those people, increasing and decreasing depending on their zodiac. Nevertheless, as much as astrology can dictate individual opinions, scientists have once again indicated that lunar eclipses are purely natural and foreseeable occurrences that have no negative impacts.

Rules and Security Policies

Also unlike the solar eclipse, lunar eclipses can be viewed without protective eye wear. People were urged to leave their houses and watch the show using their eyes or through binoculars and telescopes to see the phenomenon more closely. No extra equipment was needed, though in certain areas skies were cloudier so the view was not visible.

People who were unable to watch the eclipse due to weather conditions or their location were covered in real-time on the Internet. NASA and other Indian observatories, such as the Nehru Planetarium in Delhi and the Birla Planetarium in Kolkata, provided live streaming and other educational details about the eclipse.

When is the Next Lunar Eclipse?

The next visible lunar eclipse over India is scheduled to be a penumbral lunar eclipse on May 5, 2023, which will not be as dramatic as the total lunar eclipse of November 8. Since the next total lunar eclipse that can be viewed in Indian skies is likely to occur in September 2025, it will be the second opportunity for sky observers to see this celestial phenomenon and marvel at its beauty and majesty.

Conclusion

The November 8 Chandra Grahan was more than a spectacular sensory experience, though it was definitely that. It was an occasion for reflection, pondering, curiosity, and cultural observation by millions around the world and in India. In its heavenly beauty and spiritual meaning, the total lunar eclipse brought the secrets of the universe a bit closer to our doorstep. With people being on rooftops, open fields, and in front of screens, it became a reminder of our relation to the universe and its marvel that it still evokes.