Kashmere Gate Metro Station Gate No. 6: All You Need to Know

The Metro Station at Kashmere Gate attracts the most traffic and is one of the most essential stations in Delhi. It is a key exchange center on the Red, Yellow, and Violet lines of the Delhi Metro. With a variety of entries and exits, Gate No. 6 can be considered the best due to its availability, comfort, and location, as it is very close to the central city attractions.

This guide provides comprehensive information about Gate No. 6 of Kashmere Gate Metro Station, including what can be found around it, how to travel to it, and why it is essential for daily commuters, tourists, and students.

Where Is Gate No. 6 Located?

Kashmere Gate Metro Station Gate No. 6 opens towards ISBT Kashmere Gate (Inter-State Bus Terminal) and the Ring Road. It happens to be among the most commonly used exits for travelers on the way to:

Maharana Pratap Bus Terminal

Old railway station ( approx. 2 km away)

Carpark (Auto-rickshaw and Bus docks) nearby

Local food shops and eats

The gate is located in the northern direction of the metro station, and it has direct access to pedestrian bridges and a roadway leading to the ISBT.

Why No. 6 Gate Is So Important?

Gate No. 6 is critically important because it provides a smooth connection with different means of transportation:

Direct access to ISBT: For inter-state passengers traveling by bus to any city in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and U.P.

Neighborhood: The prepaid taxi stand and auto-rickshaw stand will be at the gate.

Other facilities: One can also easily access the medical booths, Delhi Police help centres, and public washrooms near Gate No. 6.

Travellers who travel to Delhi and NCR towns or those who use early morning or late-night buses choose Gate No. 6 as the entry/exit point.

Key Landmarks & Facilities Near Gate No. 6

Following are some of its other prominent facilities and locations surrounding Gate No. 6 that render it a hot spot of circular traffic:

1. ISBT Kashmere Gate (Maharana Pratap Bus Terminal)

ISBT, one of the busiest and oldest bus stations in India, is located within a 1-minute walk. Bus services to nearly all the principal cities in the north (Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Shimla) are arranged at the terminal.

2. Hotels and Lodgings in HD Hotels and Lodgings Nearby

Gate No. 6 is surrounded by budget hotels, hostels, and lodges within a 500-meter distance, and these facilities will be made available to travelers and tourists.

3. Restaurants & Street food

There are junk-food shops, tea shops, a South-Indian canteen, and North-Indian thali shops around the exit. There are also popular chains, including McDonald’s and Haldiram’s, which are located very close to the ISBT complex.

4. Government Offices & Schooling Educational Institutes

Students and visitors on an official visit also use Gate No. 6:

Delhi school of journalism (DU) Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology Different government departments in the area of Civil Lines

Navigating Inside the Metro Station

Within the metro station, Kashmere Gate: To go to Gate No. 6:

Upon getting off your train, use the directional signs to proceed to the ISBT Exit or Gate No. 6. In case of arrival on the Yellow Line, take the escalators on the upper concourse and proceed to Exit Gate 6 (located on the north side). For Red or Violet Line customers, ride the lifts or escalators to the desired level and follow the ISBT signs.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also provided tactile flooring and ramps that are disability-friendly for passengers who need assistance with mobility.

Safe & Commuter Advice

Security Check: A regular security check is performed by the CISF. Please have your baggage and identification ready as you enter.

Rush Hours: Try to avoid the periods from 8:30 am to 10:30 am and 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm, as there are many travelers at the ISBT.

Lost & Found: The metro concourse features a Lost & Found counter located near Gate No. 6.

Women’s Safety: There exist women-only queues in the auto and women security guards in the area.

2025 Upd: Smart Retrofit Gate No. 6

An upgrade to become smarter in and around Gate No. 6 has been initiated by DMRC and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC):

Installed e-bus stops: Electric bus stops showing up-to-date route information.

QR Code parking: Pay for the parking by using UPI or DMRC cards at the parking lots near you.

24-Hour Clock CCTV Cameras: The DMRC has transitioned to AI-controlled technology cameras at this gate.

Who Uses Gate No. 6 the Most?

People go to work every day in North Delhi or Civil Lines.

Students who commute to the colleges and coaching centers of the University of Delhi.

Outstation commuters traveling to the ISBT or Old Delhi Railway Station.

Kashmere Gate serves as a transit stop for backpackers and tourists.

In Conclusion

In case you take or leave Delhi and Delhi metro Gate No. 6 Kashmere Gate Metro Station is one of the key points that is convenient, connected, and readily available. This gate is the lifeline of thousands of people every day with better infrastructure and the fact that it is near one of the busiest bus terminals of India.

If you are going on a weekend trip, either during the day or in the evening/ night, taking a late-night bus or getting around in Delhi’s public transport, knowing Gate No. 6 is the way to save time and confusion.