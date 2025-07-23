Which Colour Follows the Green Signal at a Puffin Crossing?

Puffin crossings, a common feature in the UK’s pedestrian infrastructure, aim to maximize safety and convenience for pedestrians crossing a road. However, one more question is common to both pedestrians and drivers: what is the colour after the green signal at a puffin crossing? The solution is simple and may shed light on the unusual design of such crossings and their application in contemporary traffic. As road safety is on the front burner, it is necessary to know the signal sequence that will help one approach such crossings with a free mind.

What Is a Puffin Crossing?

Pedestrian-friendly intelligent crossings, also known as Puffin crossings, first appeared in the UK in the 1990s to enhance pedestrian protection compared to pelican crossings. Puffin crossings are similar to pelican crossings, except that the flashing amber signal phase is not required, and they use sophisticated sensors to sense the presence of pedestrians and automatically change signal timings. This will make it safer to cross, especially for pedestrians and those who move more slowly, such as the elderly or individuals with mobility issues.

The puffin crossing has a well-understood pattern of lights and figures illuminated, which reflects the information to pedestrians and motor vehicles. The signals are usually positioned on the near side of the crossing so that pedestrians can see them when they cannot turn away to monitor the oncoming regular traffic. The sequence is logical, and it differs slightly from other types of crossings, which can cause confusion about what comes after the green signal.

The Signal Sequence: What Colour Follows Green?

The pedestrian signal at a puffin crossing initially displays a red standing figure, indicating that pedestrians should not cross. Whenever a pedestrian activates the demand button, the sensors detect the signal, and the signal then turns green, suggesting that it is safe to cross the road. This green man is synonymous with the signal that indicates pedestrians are to proceed.

Well, then what colour comes after green signal? Unlike vehicle traffic lights, which switch to amber before turning to red, the puffin crossing pedestrian signal instantly alternates between the green walking person symbol and the red standing person symbol. At a puffin crossing, there is no amber phase as a pedestrian phase. As soon as the green figure disappears, the red one appears and begins commanding the pedestrians to stop crossing. This direct transition makes this clear: it is either safe to pass or not.

To drivers, the progression of the lights follows the scenario of regular traffic lights but operates in synch with the pedestrian lights. Drivers view a stoplight when pedestrians sense a green man, halting road traffic. When the pedestrian signal switches to red, motorists may display a green light signal if the road is clear, provided that reports from sensors indicate there are no pedestrians left on the crossing.

Why No Amber for Pedestrians?

Pedestrians do not receive a fast-changing amber phase in puffin crossings due to design considerations. In traditional pelican crossings, the traffic has amber flashing lights, which indicate that if they find a clear crossing, they should continue. However, this may mislead pedestrians regarding the timing to start or stop stepping onto the road.

In puffin crossings, this ambiguity is removed by the use of sensors to extend the green time in case there are pedestrians still using the crossing, so that there is adequate time available. When the traffic is clear, the pedestrian signal is immediately switched to red, and motorists can proceed when their light turns green.

This design has become a controversial one. Questions have been raised on forums such as X to say why there is not an amber period of several seconds when crossing on puffins. One user posted: Why are there no yellow men to warn us? Nevertheless, road safety specialists suggest that the binary red-green traffic light system, combined with sensors, reduces confusion and improves safety because it provides clear guidelines.

Advantages of Puffin Crossings

Puffin crossings are commended for their safety features. Infrared and microwave sensors are used; hence, the crossing time responds to the speed of the pedestrian, unlike the fixed-timer pelican crossings. This helps the already vulnerable youth, the aged, or the disabled people, in particular. Statistics provided by the UK Department of Transport indicate that the puffin crossing has reduced the number of pedestrian accidents on busy roads by up to 20 percent compared to older forms of crossings.

Moreover, puffin crossings reduce time wastage for motorists. The system will change to a green signal in vehicles earlier than a fixed timer as a result of detecting when the crossing is empty, hence enhancing traffic. This efficiency has resulted in puffin crossings becoming a preferred choice in cities in the UK.

Puffin Crossing hints

To pedestrians, it is important to know how the signals have to be followed and how to cross:

Wait until the green man: Before you cross the road, you have to wait until the green walking figure turns on.

Do not hurry: Sensors will add more time to the crossing time if necessary, so take your time.

Be alert: After the display of the red figure, do not actually cross because the traffic is likely to turn soon.

Touch the button: The demand button should be depressed at all times to make sure that the system is aware of your presence.

In the case of drivers, you must obey the red light and wait until it changes to green, as the sensors can maintain the red light for longer when some pedestrians are still in the crosswalk.

Disposing of Mystery

The question of what colour comes after green suggests that there should be more education for people on how the puffin crossing works. Although the change from green to red is apparent upon learning, first-time users or those accustomed to a pelican crossing will anticipate an amber stage. Such a gap can be filled by clear road safety indications from local councils or road safety campaigns, although it is more effective where there is a lot of foot traffic.

Urban cities that are increasingly accepting pedestrian crossings will be able to continue with the clever design of this type of road crossing, playing a vital role in road safety. In the moment, pedestrians will be able to cross safely and know that the green figure will immediately turn red, which is a definite sign to stop. When pedestrians and drivers stay informed, they can ensure that such crossings are safe and convenient for everyone.