Tesco to Remove Clubcard In-Store Payment Service from March 7th

The UK’s largest supermarket chain, Tesco, has announced that it will discontinue its popular Clubcard in-store payment option, Tesco Pay+, after March 7, 2025. The move, which was announced via email to Clubcard customers, has sparked widespread anger as buyers felt the convenience of buying products and earning loyalty points in one scan. Many are wondering what Tesco has considered a priority as they practice a less efficient shopping environment in the move they have branded to improve on value and convenience.

What Is Tesco Pay+ and Why Does It Matter?

The club card functionality was introduced as a feature in the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app, allowing customers to scan a single barcode to complete their in-store retail Pay+ purchases while also earning club card points in a single transaction. This contributed to a seamless checkout experience since physical cards or cash were not required.

Shoppers would be able to connect the app to their payment cards, making it especially useful for small purchases, fueling, or for those who do not want to carry multiple cards to the cash register. This feature was a game-changer for many. I also use it every day. It is so convenient because there is no need to scan a Clubcard separately.

They just pay using the app. One of the customers moaned on social media, saying, It is a mad action by Tesco. One person said that he alone uses this on every purchase, literally. Why then would they take it out?” The efficiency of the feature was especially valued by elderly shoppers and those who were likely to lose their cards, as they felt secure and stress-free when using the new shopping method.

Tesco’s Rationale and Customer Reaction

The move by Tesco to abandon the Pay+ service is in line with what the company terms as a periodic survey of payment methods. Tesco wrote in an email to the customers, “We have removed the pay-in-store feature, formerly called Tesco Pay+, from the Tesco app because we want to be in a position to continue offering our customers the best value and convenience.

Until March 7, the pay in-store feature will be switched off and any associated card details will be deleted, except when you are using them to pay with GetGo, or Whoosh, or to shop at home.” The retailer emphasized that shoppers will earn points and have the opportunity to receive Clubcard Prices by scanning the Clubcard or an application at the checkout counter or linking it to an Apple or Google wallet.

Nevertheless, the justification has not gone down well with most loyal customers. Complaints have been rampant on social media networks such as Reddit and X. This is what one customer said: “How is it more convenient to make something that already takes one step to two?” The other reason postulated that the move may also be to decrease the load on the application; hence, Tesco seems to be focusing more on its operations, rather than its customers. That is most likely to make the back end cost-efficient. They have united everything in the app, so they are overloading it, said one of the users.

To others, this is not a minor inconvenience. Customers, especially the elderly, have complained that there is a risk of dropping or mixing up cards at checkout. Pay+ was safe and a source of relief. One of the pensioners told me it is not a welcome development for OAPs like me, he posted on a Tesco community site. Other concerns include the implications for the efficiency of the checking-out process, which is expected to cause longer queues and angry employees.

What is After Effects?

As of March 7, Tesco customers will be required to scan their Clubcard, either through the app or in-store, before submitting a different payment method, including debit card, credit card, or cash. For customers who have gone digital, Tesco has highlighted the option to add Clubcards to Apple or Google Wallet, allowing them to collect points and pay with two taps instead of one.

This workaround, however, has been criticized as a less intuitive method, especially for users accustomed to the single-scan method. Clubcard users who use GetGo, Whoosh, and home delivery services will not see any changes, and their linked card details will continue to work as usual.

Tesco also promises to maintain the same status for customers who use Clubcard points, vouchers, and deals, such as exclusive Clubcard Prices. The company introduced a beta test to provide personal offers according to the shopping preferences of the customers as well, an indication that it would not stop to associate itself with the customer loyalty program despite the removal of the feature of payment.

Why Is Tesco Making This Change?

The official position of Tesco has been that the move equates with the steady increase in alternative payment means, many of which currently include contactless cards and mobile wallets. Nevertheless, numerous rumors are circulating that the decision is based on cost savings or other security concerns.

It is argued that implementing a payment system within the app could be pretty expensive, as one may be required to comply with GDPR, implement fraud prevention strategies, and incur other related costs. As one Reddit theorist remarked, the database containing Clubcard and payment data is likely to be a costly fortune in insurance and legal cover. Others believe that the change is motivated by some performance challenges of the app, including the inability to scan QR codes in low-signal situations.

The choice has been contrasted with other closing decisions made by the company in recent times, including the closure of 10 in-store pharmacies, which has raised the ire of customers yet again, despite promises to the contrary by Tesco. When such features are axed, critics say that the emphasis on value and convenience is empty at Tesco.

Looking Ahead

With March 7 approaching, even Tesco consumers are preparing for a somewhat bumpier checkout experience. Although the retailer is confident that the shift will not significantly impact the Clubcard program, the backlash is an indicator of the importance of convenience in present-day retailing.

In the meantime, clients are advised to switch to alternative services, such as Apple Wallet or Google Wallet, or use physical cards. But the feeling on the site like the X is that Tesco might need to check on the concerns of the customers to ensure that they remain loyal. Then all Tesco has to do is own the decision, Tesco. One user complained that it is BS that it aids my convenience.

The Tesco Clubcard, which celebrates thirty years of operation this year, remains a key element of the retailer’s strategy, with millions of people enjoying discounts and rewards. However, the decision to eliminate the Pay+ option raises the question of whether Tesco can serve customers and remain innovative at the same time.

Within the UK, the grocery market is becoming increasingly competitive, and the competition to capture market shares is stiff, as other competitors, such as Sainsbury’s, Asda, and M&S, also vie for business. How Tesco responds to this next move will be keenly followed. In the meantime, customers will have to adjust to the checkout experience, which seems to many traders to be a step backward.