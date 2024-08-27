Greensleeves Lawn Care is celebrating a significant achievement as its Managing Director, Cheryl Harper, has been shortlisted for an award at this year’s NatWest Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWiF) Awards. Cheryl, who leads the UK’s most trusted lawn care provider, is a finalist for the prestigious Woman Franchise Employee of the Year 2024 award.

Cheryl’s journey with Greensleeves began in 2014 as a part-time receptionist. By the summer of 2023, she had risen to Managing Director, playing a crucial role in the company’s transformation.

“When I started at Greensleeves, I never imagined I’d become Managing Director nearly a decade later,” Cheryl shared. “Taking the reins nine years after my first interview for a part-time role, we set an ambitious goal to become the UK’s largest lawn care provider. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished in the past year.”

With over 100 locations across the UK and more than 100,000 lawns served, Greensleeves has seen tremendous growth under Cheryl’s leadership. Her rise from a part-time position to Managing Director reflects her commitment to Greensleeves’ success. Over the years, she has spearheaded key initiatives like developing the customer portal and revamping internal processes, which contributed to her award nomination.

“It’s been an incredible and surprising journey, and I’m honored to be recognized,” Cheryl said. “I quickly saw Greensleeves’ potential for growth beyond its initial state. Over the years, and especially in my first year as Managing Director, I’ve been incredibly proud of the work our team and our 83 franchisees have done to bring us to where we are today.”

The NatWest EWiF Awards celebrate the achievements of women in franchising across the UK. Cheryl’s inspiring rise to leadership and her accomplishments have distinguished her as a nominee.

“As a mother of two and a female leader in a traditionally male-dominated industry, I hope I serve as a role model for other women who, like me, discovered their professional calling after becoming a mother,” Cheryl added. “Balancing motherhood with leadership is challenging, but it’s a small price to pay when you love what you do. I hope my journey shows that it’s never too late to pursue your passion and make a significant impact, no matter where you start.”

Cheryl, along with the other finalists, will attend the NatWest EWiF Awards ceremony on 18th October at The Royal Armouries in Leeds. The event will bring together industry leaders, franchisors, franchisees, and supporters to celebrate the contributions of women shaping the future of franchising.