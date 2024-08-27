PanzerGlass Debuts CARE: A New Era in Sustainable Mobile Protection

PanzerGlass, a leading name in screen protection, has debuted its new product line, CARE by PanzerGlass, marking a new era in sustainable mobile phone protection. The CARE series, which includes cases and cardholders, is designed with a focus on durability, style, and environmental awareness.

As the global mobile accessories market, estimated at USD 93.34 billion in 2023, continues its upward trajectory with a CAGR of 6.80%, driven by the proliferation of cost-effective smartphones and advanced features, PanzerGlass is responding to the growing demand for high-quality protection coupled with sustainable practices. The CARE series offers enhanced drop protection of up to 4.8 metres, an anti-yellowing guarantee, and is crafted entirely from recycled plastic, offering a perfect mix of strength and sustainability in a modern design.

“From the start, we wanted CARE to be the first choice for consumers looking to protect their phones while also making a positive impact on the environment,” said Michael Broend, Vice President for Marketing at PanzerGlass. “By listening to our community, we’ve shaped a product that not only meets their needs for durability and style but also aligns with their values of sustainability and self-expression.”

The CARE by PanzerGlass range also embraces the trend of mobile accessories being both functional and fashionable. With its sleek, stylish design and added features like a kickstand for hands-free use, CARE integrates protection with convenience. This launch reflects PanzerGlass’s commitment to innovation and understanding consumer needs, aimed at extending the life and value of mobile devices.

Beyond its environmental credentials, the CARE range distinguishes itself in the market with a pioneering anti-yellowing guarantee, ensuring that products maintain their aesthetic appeal over time. This innovation directly addresses consumer concerns regarding the longevity and appearance of their mobile accessories.

As the mobile accessories market continues to evolve, PanzerGlass is well-placed to lead with products that not only offer protection but also promote sustainability and personal expression. With CARE by PanzerGlass, consumers can confidently protect their devices while supporting a more sustainable future.