BUTTER BELIEVE IT: WARBURTONS AND MORRISONS TOAST NEW TASTY TOPPINGS WITH 100,000 FREE CRUMPETS THIS SUMMER

This summer, Warburtons and Morrisons are reintroducing ‘Ask for Ellen’ for the fourth time, offering free toasted crumpets to anyone who ‘Asks for Ellen’—no questions asked.

New research shows that Brits prefer butter as the top crumpet topping (50%), with jam (9%) and chocolate spread (5%) as popular alternatives.

To cater to everyone’s tastes, Warburtons and Morrisons are adding five new toppings to the usual options: marmalade, honey, banana, chocolate spread, and maple-flavored syrup.

100,000 free crumpet portions will be available at all 397 Morrisons Cafés in the UK from August 5th to 25th.

Warburtons and Morrisons are joining forces once again to launch the popular ‘Ask for Ellen’ giveaway. From August 5th to 25th, visitors to any of Morrisons’ 397 Cafés across the UK can enjoy free toasted crumpets with a range of delicious toppings—no questions asked. The ‘Ask for Ellen’ initiative aims to alleviate holiday hunger and support parents facing extra financial pressures while children are out of school.

New research reveals that butter is the top choice for crumpet toppings among Brits, with 50% preferring it over other options. The next most popular toppings are jam (9%), chocolate spread (5%), and honey (4%). This summer, Warburtons and Morrisons are expanding their topping options to include marmalade, honey, banana, chocolate spread, and maple-flavored syrup, alongside the classic jam and butter.

The collaboration aims to assist families during the holiday season, especially those missing out on free school meals and breakfast clubs. Starting next week, 100,000 free crumpet portions with a choice of topping will be available at any Morrisons Café. The offer is valid all day, every day, while supplies last.

The summer donation will bring the total number of crumpets given away since the scheme began last year to nearly 500,000.

In addition to the free crumpets, Warburtons and Morrisons are offering coloring and activity sheets for children. Warburtons is also hosting a competition where kids can win Morrisons shopping vouchers by showcasing their creativity.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café Senior Buying Manager, stated, “We’re excited to partner with Warburtons for this fantastic campaign. Whether you prefer traditional butter or chocolate spread on your crumpets, we’re thrilled to offer five new tasty toppings this summer.”

Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, said, “As a family business, we are proud to support our community through initiatives like ‘Ask for Ellen.’ Since launching last year, we will have provided nearly half a million crumpet portions, including 100,000 this summer.”

The initiative is named in honor of Warburtons’ founder, Ellen Warburton. Founded in 1876, the 5th generation family business remains dedicated to community support through the Warburtons Foundation, which has donated over 5 million bakery products to schools and food banks in the past five years.

Morrisons also continues its Kids Eat Free promotion, offering a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult meal over £5 at The Breakfast, The Chippy, or The Classics. This offer is available daily at Morrisons Cafés nationwide for children under 16.