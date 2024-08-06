HelloHope, a newly launched Community Interest Company focused on mental health and suicide prevention, has teamed up with Navigatr to enhance the visibility of its lifesaving training programs through digital badges, supported by a Leeds City Council-backed initiative.

Founded by Ellie MacDonald in May, HelloHope has partnered with the Leeds-based business Navigatr to offer digital badges to participants of its training courses.

This partnership is endorsed by Leeds Learning City, an initiative led by Leeds City Council and Navigatr, aimed at fostering a culture of lifelong learning and skill development across the city.

HelloHope joins key collaborators such as Ahead Partnerships, Leeds Learning Alliance, The Wren Bakery, Leeds Adult Learning, Left Bank, AI Tech UK, Startup Sherpas, The Lighthouse Futures Trust, and Carr Manor School in this transformative effort.

The collaboration seeks to provide residents and employees from all backgrounds with access to education and training opportunities, offering recognition and validation of skills in areas typically lacking formal certification.

Ellie MacDonald remarks:

“HelloHope provides essential, straightforward lifesaving training to help adults recognize warning signs and ensure those struggling receive the support they need. Recognizing our participants with Navigatr’s digital badges is an excellent way to acknowledge their achievements and spread the word about our mission, ultimately helping to save lives.”

Tim Riches, Executive Founder of Navigatr, adds:

“Our collaboration with HelloHope aims to empower individuals with crucial knowledge and skills to support those in crisis. Together, we are making progress toward a more compassionate and resilient society.”

Dawn Hall, Leeds City Council project lead, concludes:

“I’m excited to support initiatives like Navigatr’s partnership with HelloHope in certifying mental health and suicide prevention first aid courses. These efforts are crucial to our commitment to mental health awareness and fostering a supportive community in Leeds.”