These are the top 10 inspiring moments in women's sport in the last five years

England’s victory against Germany to win the 2022 Women’s Euros has been voted the most defining female sporting moment of the last five years.

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed the top 10 most impactful events from women’s sport in recent memory, with the Lionesses’ first ever major international trophy getting nearly a third of the vote.

Tennis star Emma Raducanu MBE’s dramatic win in the 2021 US Open came second, with Chloe Kelly’s empowering goal celebration in the Women’s Euros coming third.

Rachel Blackmore winning the Grand National and Dame Laura Kenny winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games also made the cut.

Other top moments include Serena Williams’ Australian Open victory in 2017 and the England Netball team winning their first ever gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Also popular were Fallon Sherrock becoming the first woman to beat a man at the 2019 PDC World Championships in darts, and American Simone Biles becoming the most decorated gymnast that same year.

jQuery(document).ready(function($) {

// We only want these styles applied when javascript is enabled

$(‘.gal_content’).css(‘display’, ‘block’);

// Initialize Advanced Galleriffic Gallery

var gallery = $(‘#thumbs_66286_1’).galleriffic({

delay: 0,

numThumbs: 0,

preloadAhead: 0,

enableTopPager: false,

enableBottomPager: false,

imageContainerSel: ‘#slideshow_66286_1’,

controlsContainerSel: ‘#controls_66286_1’,

captionContainerSel: ‘#caption_66286_1’,

loadingContainerSel: ‘#loading_66286_1’,

renderSSControls: true,

renderNavControls: false,

playLinkText: ”,

pauseLinkText: ”,

enableHistory: false,

autoStart: false,

enableKeyboardNavigation: true,

syncTransitions: false,

defaultTransitionDuration: 300,

onTransitionOut: function(slide, caption, isSync, callback) {

slide.fadeTo(this.getDefaultTransitionDuration(isSync), 0.0, callback);

caption.fadeTo(this.getDefaultTransitionDuration(isSync), 0.0);

},

onTransitionIn: function(slide, caption, isSync) {

var duration = this.getDefaultTransitionDuration(isSync);

slide.fadeTo(duration, 1.0);

// Position the caption at the bottom of the image and set its opacity

var slideImage = slide.find(‘img’);

caption.fadeTo(duration, 1.0);

},

onPageTransitionOut: function(callback) {

//this.hide();

setTimeout(callback, 100); // wait a bit

},

onPageTransitionIn: function() {

var prevPageLink = this.find(‘a.prev’).css({‘opacity’: ‘0.3’ , ‘display’ : ‘inline-block’, ‘cursor’ : ‘default’});

var nextPageLink = this.find(‘a.next’).css({‘opacity’: ‘0.3’ , ‘display’ : ‘inline-block’, ‘cursor’ : ‘default’});

// Show appropriate next / prev page links

if (this.displayedPage > 0)

prevPageLink.css({‘opacity’ : ‘1’ , ‘display’ : ‘inline-block’, ‘cursor’ : ‘pointer’});

var lastPage = this.getNumPages() – 1;

if (this.displayedPage < lastPage)

nextPageLink.css({'opacity' : '1' , 'display' : 'inline-block', 'cursor' : 'pointer'});

this.fadeTo('fast', 1.0);

}

});

/**************** Event handlers for custom next / prev page links **********************/

gallery.find('a.prev').click(function(e) {

gallery.previousPage();

e.preventDefault();

});

gallery.find('a.next').click(function(e) {

gallery.nextPage();

e.preventDefault();

});

});

Rail travel offer to support women’s matches

It also emerged seven in 10 of the women who watched England’s triumph over Germany in the Women’s Euros felt inspired to play football afterwards.

The study was commissioned by Trainline, which is offering £10 off rail travel for fans travelling to women’s matches by train – to encourage more supporters to attend fixtures.

Lionesses star and Euro 2022 Golden boot winner Beth Mead said: “It was an incredible experience with England to receive the nation’s support on our route to winning Euro 2022.

“It gave the squad a massive boost to play in front of a record crowd of over 87,000 fans at Wembley Stadium and knowing that millions more were watching from home.

“It was a thrilling moment to be a part of. I want to see women’s football grow from strength to strength and I believe this initiative will help to introduce the sport to a new audience, as well as inspire the next generation of girls to pick up a football.

“There really is nothing like it!”

jQuery(document).ready(function($) {

// We only want these styles applied when javascript is enabled

$(‘.gal_content’).css(‘display’, ‘block’);

// Initialize Advanced Galleriffic Gallery

var gallery = $(‘#thumbs_66286_2’).galleriffic({

delay: 0,

numThumbs: 0,

preloadAhead: 0,

enableTopPager: false,

enableBottomPager: false,

imageContainerSel: ‘#slideshow_66286_2’,

controlsContainerSel: ‘#controls_66286_2’,

captionContainerSel: ‘#caption_66286_2’,

loadingContainerSel: ‘#loading_66286_2’,

renderSSControls: true,

renderNavControls: false,

playLinkText: ”,

pauseLinkText: ”,

enableHistory: false,

autoStart: false,

enableKeyboardNavigation: true,

syncTransitions: false,

defaultTransitionDuration: 300,

onTransitionOut: function(slide, caption, isSync, callback) {

slide.fadeTo(this.getDefaultTransitionDuration(isSync), 0.0, callback);

caption.fadeTo(this.getDefaultTransitionDuration(isSync), 0.0);

},

onTransitionIn: function(slide, caption, isSync) {

var duration = this.getDefaultTransitionDuration(isSync);

slide.fadeTo(duration, 1.0);

// Position the caption at the bottom of the image and set its opacity

var slideImage = slide.find(‘img’);

caption.fadeTo(duration, 1.0);

},

onPageTransitionOut: function(callback) {

//this.hide();

setTimeout(callback, 100); // wait a bit

},

onPageTransitionIn: function() {

var prevPageLink = this.find(‘a.prev’).css({‘opacity’: ‘0.3’ , ‘display’ : ‘inline-block’, ‘cursor’ : ‘default’});

var nextPageLink = this.find(‘a.next’).css({‘opacity’: ‘0.3’ , ‘display’ : ‘inline-block’, ‘cursor’ : ‘default’});

// Show appropriate next / prev page links

if (this.displayedPage > 0)

prevPageLink.css({‘opacity’ : ‘1’ , ‘display’ : ‘inline-block’, ‘cursor’ : ‘pointer’});

var lastPage = this.getNumPages() – 1;

if (this.displayedPage < lastPage)

nextPageLink.css({'opacity' : '1' , 'display' : 'inline-block', 'cursor' : 'pointer'});

this.fadeTo('fast', 1.0);

}

});

/**************** Event handlers for custom next / prev page links **********************/

gallery.find('a.prev').click(function(e) {

gallery.previousPage();

e.preventDefault();

});

gallery.find('a.next').click(function(e) {

gallery.nextPage();

e.preventDefault();

});

});

Next generation is inspired to take part in sports

The study also found – according to parents polled – 40 per cent of kids watched this year’s Euros final – with 82 per cent revealing it has inspired their child to play sports.

On a similar note, 26 per cent of all adults have taken up a new sport in the last five years – with football, swimming and tennis among the top choices.

And seven in 10 admitted they were inspired by notable female sporting moments to start something new.

Overall, 57 per cent of those polled, through OnePoll, believe women’s sporting moments of the last five years have inspired the next generation to take part in sports.

But 43 per cent admitted they would like to attend more sporting events in future if they could save money to travel to the facilities.

£100,000 donation towards travel discounts

Milena Nikolic, from Trainline, which has committed £100,000 towards travel discounts for women’s matches, added: “The Lionesses’ win at the Euros is a moment England fans will never forget and we want to do all we can to keep the momentum going.

“Trains are not only a more sustainable way to travel, but also a convenient way to get to the stadiums and we are so proud to be able to do our part to both help our customers and support the growth of the game.

“In addition to the promotion, customers can save further on their train tickets by booking in advance and using a digital Railcard.”

Top 10 inspiring moments in women’s sport in the last five years

1. England winning the Women’s Euros 2022

2. Emma Raducanu MBE winning the 2021 US Open

3. Chloe Kelly’s goal celebration during England vs Germany Euro 2022 final

4. Rachael Blackmore winning the Grand National in 2021

5. Dame Laura Kenny winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

6. Serena Williams Australian Open victory in 2017

7. England Netball winning gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

8. Fallon Sherrock becoming the first woman to beat a man at the PDC World Championships

9. Simone Biles becoming the most decorated gymnast in 2019

10. Team GB’s first Olympic hockey gold medal in Rio 2016

Source link