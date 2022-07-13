Many Brits have someone else's passwords, including log-in details of ex partners

A survey of 2,000 adults found of those who know a former partner’s passwords, 35 per cent still have access to their ex’s Facebook account.



While others can still access video services like Netflix (34 per cent) and even work emails (33 per cent).



And almost one in 10 (nine per cent) admitted they had their ex’s details on location apps such as ‘Find My Friends’ – meaning they could potentially be found through the GPS tracking on their phone.



It also emerged 28 per cent of those currently in a relationship admitted their spouse knows the login details to their personal bank accounts.



But one in four men admitted to having access to their partner’s bank account compared to just 18 per cent of women.



Following the findings, digital security and privacy firm, Avast, and specialist domestic abuse services provider, Refuge, have joined forces to create a Digital Break-up Kit, which equips women with the knowledge to effectively and safely break-up digitally.

Pursuing digital freedom

Jaya Baloo, chief information security officer for Avast, which commissioned the research, said: “These are truly worrying statistics.



“While we know people do end up sharing passwords and devices when they’re in a relationship, there is a very dark side to this behaviour – particularly when women are coerced into sharing their passwords.



“We hope to raise awareness of the various digital platforms a partner might have access to, whether it’s their social media accounts, online banking, or live location through apps such as Uber and Strava.



“Though providing the necessary knowledge for how to secure these digital platforms against potential tech abuse from a partner or ex-partner, we want to help empower young women to take control of their digital freedom, either at the start or end of a relationship.”

Duped identities

The study also found 42 per cent of women tend to use the same or similar passwords for multiple things, meaning if someone knows one account’s details – they could easily access more.



And 17 per cent of all adults change their online passwords less than once a year, while seven per cent ‘never’ do it.



But 24 per cent have also realised with horror they had one of their online passwords reset – without their knowledge and consent.



The most common culprit, ahead of scammers and prankster friends, was revealed to be current partners.



As many as three in 10 of those who have had one of their online passwords reset without their knowledge were defrauded out of money.



While 31 per cent had their identity duped, and one in three were located by someone, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.com.

Breaking up safely

Ruth Davison, CEO of Refuge, which supports domestic abuse survivors, said: “While the findings from this research are deeply concerning, we believe that they are only scratching the surface.



“We know many women might not be able to spot the signs that they have been coerced into giving their password to an abusive partner, or what that partner will be doing with the information they have access to.



“The reality is one in four women will experience some form of domestic abuse in their lifetime, and tech abuse is becoming an increasing part of that problem.



“In today’s society, it’s impossible to avoid technology, which is why we want to encourage women to create clear boundaries for their tech security with their romantic partners.



“That’s why we are teaming up with Avast to create a Digital Break-up Kit which gives women the knowledge to break up safely.



“The kit is designed to help survivors protect themselves across the multitude of digital platforms available today ranging from social, entertainment, travel, banking, and food delivery apps.”

Top ex accounts Brits could log into – if they wanted to



1. Facebook

2. Video streaming such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu

3. Work email

4. Twitter

5. Music streaming services, such as Spotify and, iTunes

6. PayPal

7. Google

8. Personal email

9. Online banking

10. TikTok

11. Credit card

12. Instagram

13. Pinterest

14. App store account

15. Travel/ Transport apps (e.g Uber, bolt)

16. Tinder or other dating apps

