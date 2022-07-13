These are the Brits' top five breakfast behavioral observations

Brits’ ‘buffet behaviours’ have been revealed – including ‘The Smuggler’, ‘The Stacker’ and ‘The Investigator’.

A poll of 1,500 adults with a passion for hotel breakfast buffets found there are five personality types when tackling the morning meal when staying away.

Nearly half (45 per cent) are the investigating type and will circle the breakfast buffet multiple times before making a decision.

A fifth are skilful stackers – balancing everything on one plate to save them having to go up for seconds.

And 30 per cent identify themselves as the smuggling kind, sneaking a snack away with them for later – with fruit and pastries being the top items to take.

Next on the list are ‘nesters’ (19 per cent) who always think of others and will bring back a selection for the whole table to enjoy.

While ‘builders’ (22 per cent) are newer to the breakfast buffet experience and like to take extra time to construct the exact meal they want.

Breakfast ‘personalities’

The research was commissioned by Hampton by Hilton, which has teamed up with Scarlett Moffatt to uncover the nation’s unknowing yet relatable buffet ‘behaviours’.

Scarlett Moffatt said: “The breakfast buffet is without a doubt one of the best bits of a trip away for me.

“I’m a little bit of a ‘Smuggler’ and am known to sneak a croissant away with me to enjoy in the room with a cuppa later in the day.

“That said, I’m also guilty of being a ‘Stacker’ too, piling up delicious smoky bacon and hot waffles is literally my idea of heaven.

“I think we can all agree that a good night’s sleep followed by a hot brekkie sets us up for the day. Now pass me the pancakes.”

But the study found that while 47 per cent enjoy mixing both sweet and savoury on one plate, 38 per cent reckon it’s essential to keep different food types separate.

As many as seven in 10 are more likely to try new things when eating a breakfast buffet, compared to anywhere else.

And 22 per cent will decide their morning meal based on their emotions.

‘Smuggler’ – HBH

The perfect savoury breakfast

The average adult will fill two plates in one sitting, but 46 per cent think going up multiple times is the whole point of a buffet.

However, 23 per cent worry about being judged by fellow guests for always going back for more.

Reasons for making more than one visit include wanting to try a little bit of everything (45 per cent) and experimenting with foods they haven’t tried before (32 per cent).

The average time considered to be ideal for a breakfast buffet was just 38 minutes.

But 22 per cent prefer to take a leisurely approach, spending up to an hour enjoying their morning meal.

It also emerged the perfect savoury breakfast would consist of a full English, while fruit was chosen as the favourite sweet option.

Coffee was voted the drink of choice over a much-loved cup of tea, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

‘Stacker’ – HBH

Starting the day right

Pauline Wilson, vice president, focused service operations, EMEA, Hilton, said: “There is nothing like a hot breakfast to get your day off to a good start.

“We know our guests have different preferences, and that’s why our refreshed breakfast buffet includes an impressive variety of quality options, all included in the price of your stay.

“This means whether you’re an early rising solo ‘Stacker’, or a family ‘Nester’ preparing for a busy day of sightseeing, we’ve got you covered.”

Top five breakfast buffet behavioral observations

The Smuggler – This guest sneaks a snack for later.

The Stacker – This skilful guest can’t get enough of the breakfast buffet and stacks their food tall like the leaning tower of Pisa.

The Investigator – This curious guest circles the buffet more than once, closely examining the buffet.

The Builder – A buffet novice carefully choosing each item to create their ideal plate.

The Nester – A provider who brings back a variety of food to share for the table.

Source link