Nearly half of UK hay fever sufferers are 'dreading' the summer months, with many forced to cancel their plans because of their symptoms in the past

A study of 1,500 people with the allergy found itchy eyes, runny noses and constant sneezing makes the warm season far from enjoyable for 48 per cent.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) have been forced to take days off work before because their hay fever symptoms were so bad.

And 44 per cent ‘dread’ socialising because of the impact the symptoms have on their appearance.

It comes after warnings from the MET Office that an early pollen release is likely this year, due to the mild winter we’ve had and the early arrival of spring.

Stephan Lang, split and sky air specialist at air purifier manufacturer Daikin UK said: “Most of us look forward to summer for obvious reasons, but for some it can be a really tough time.

“It can be hard to appreciate just how debilitating hay fever can be if you’ve never suffered from it.

“Having clean, fresh air in the home is bound to be a priority for hay fever sufferers, especially as the warmer weather arrives and the temptation to open windows comes into play.”

The study also found 45 per cent of those with hay fever think nobody understands how they feel because they are the only one in their immediate circle to have the allergy.

And 43 per cent have even been accused of having Covid-19 due to their spluttering.

But while it’s not quite the same as having someone to talk to, it turns out our pets can suffer from pollen allergies too.

Almost a fifth (18 per cent) of hay fever sufferers have noticed similar symptoms in their dogs, and many have sought treatments for them, such as oral medication (41 per cent) and ear drops (40 per cent).

When it comes to managing their own symptoms, 29 per cent of respondents polled by OnePoll have kept windows and doors tightly shut – even in the height of summer.

A quarter have stripped off and jumped in the shower as soon as they arrive home to wash any pollen off, while 15 per cent have bought an air purifier.

More than a quarter (27 per cent) have spent the entire day in bed when the pollen count is too high, while one in five have struggled to look after their children.

A fifth (21 per cent) have even had to cancel a staycation, while 51 per cent find their hay fever affects their sleep.

Stephan Lang added: “There are lots of things people do to try and alleviate their hay fever symptoms so they don’t have to miss out during the warmer months.

“And nearly half say they’ll still go outside regardless of how terrible they feel, because they want to enjoy the warmer weather.

“That’s why having a clean, healthy home to return to is vital.

“By removing allergens from the air, our compact air purifiers – which have a special pollen mode – can help make summer more enjoyable for those with hay fever, and put them more in control of the environment they’re in.”

