Essex-based law firm Birkett Long has expanded its presence in Basildon by relocating to a new office on the sixth floor of Phoenix House.

Since establishing a Basildon office in 2011, this move supports Birkett Long’s growth strategy to enhance its regional footprint, especially in South Essex. The firm aims to solidify its position as the leading Essex-based law firm, committed to providing excellent service consistently to all clients.

David Cant, Partner and Director of Business Development and Marketing at Birkett Long, said: “This move also creates a significant career opportunity for an experienced professional to join Birkett Long, take on the leadership of the office, and further develop our presence across South Essex and beyond. Initially, a significant part of the role will focus on team building and client and business partner relationship management.”

Basildon, with a population of 180,700 and an economy valued at £3.7 billion, boasts the largest and fastest-growing economy in Essex, driving both regional and national growth. Birkett Long’s new office underscores its commitment to transformative developments in Basildon and the surrounding areas.

Strategically located just off the A127, the office is a 10-minute drive from Basildon railway station, ensuring easy access for clients and business partners from Basildon, Southend, and the A127/A13/M25 corridors. Additionally, its position allows for a convenient 35-minute commute to London (Fenchurch Street Station), further enhancing its accessibility.

The new office features a fantastic panoramic view, providing a spacious and inspiring environment for staff and visitors.

Martin Hopkins, Managing Partner at Birkett Long, confirmed, “This move reflects Birkett Long’s commitment to aligning its services with the evolving needs of clients in the region.”

At Phoenix Business Park, sustainability takes centre stage. The latest Environmental, Social, and Governance Standards are closely monitored, focusing on energy efficiency and emission profiles.

The new office provides a comprehensive and sustainable workspace solution for Birkett Long and its staff, clients, and business partners. It also offers free parking, the excellent on-site Phoenix Bistro restaurant, and high-quality meeting rooms.