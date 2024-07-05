HR Path Secures a Record €500 Million from Ardian to Boost Its International Acquisition Strategy and Strengthen Its Leadership in HR Transformation

HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS integration, announces the completion of a €500 million fundraising round with Ardian, a world-leading private investment firm. This funding will enable the Group to consolidate its global leadership, operating in 22 countries, by accelerating its growth, which has seen a CAGR of 25% since 2021, and continuing its external growth strategy, having integrated 38 companies since 2009. This operation marks a significant milestone in HR Path’s success story in Canada. It will allow the Group to strengthen its presence in the country by accelerating its external growth strategy and developing new service offerings to better serve the HR management needs of Canadian companies

HR Path: HR Transformation for Efficient and Customized HR Management

The optimization of recruitment, the development and retention of talent and the effective management of human resources are key success factors and competitive advantages for companies.

HR Path employs a unique model to address these challenges in a global market driven by a multitude of technological solutions. By offering a comprehensive and customized approach to the full range of HR issues companies face, the Group positions itself as a true “one-stop shop for HR”.

Through its three business lines – Advise, Implement & Run – HR Path provides consultancy services, HR systems implementation and payroll outsourcing, enabling companies of all sizes and sectors to effectively transform and optimize their HR functions.

A Record Fundraising to Enter a New Phase of Growth in Canada

This position has enabled HR Path to establish itself as one of the world’s leading HR consultancies. In Canada, the group now operates in 3 local offices (2 in Toronto and 1 in Montréal), employs over 100 people, and serves over 200 companies including Alstom, Resolute, SaskPower, BCFSA, VIA Rail, Toronto Transit Commission. In Canada alone, it has a revenue of over CAD$20 million, with a CAGR of 35% since 2021.

To accelerate this growth, HR Path has just closed a €500 million funding round from Ardian. A portion of this operation will be dedicated to the group’s expansion in Canada. “Securing this €500 million financing from Ardian is a transformative step for HR Path. This operation will enable us to strengthen our local position and develop new service offerings to meet the needs of our clients.” said Frederic Van Bellinghen (Managing Director in Canada) of HR Path

HR Path intends to use the new funding to continue and accelerate the external growth strategy initiated in Canada since 2011, which has seen the integration of Avenue HR, a company specialized in SAP HCM & SuccessFactors in 2017. In 2020, HR Path acquired InTalent in Montreal, a company focused on best-of-breed Talent Management solutions. And HR Path recently acquired GroupeX, company specialized in the deployment and support of Workforce Software and UKG solutions in March 2024.