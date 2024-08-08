Digital Twin Created by Scottish Climate Tech Firm IES for Stirling & Clackmannanshire’s Carbon-Neutral Future.

Scottish climate tech company IES has developed a groundbreaking digital twin for the Stirling & Clackmannanshire region to guide its journey towards becoming a carbon-neutral area. This digital twin serves as a comprehensive virtual model of the region, enabling real-time testing, modeling, and refinement of various parameters related to energy usage, renewable energy generation, and heat networks.

Spanning 2,413 square kilometers, the digital twin incorporates detailed 3D geometries of every building in Stirling and Clackmannanshire. It evaluates a wide range of factors impacting energy efficiency and emissions, including building materials, heating systems, and energy sources. By integrating national and regional targets, this model provides precise projections for future energy demands and emissions, laying out a clear path to achieving a net-zero energy system by 2045.

The Regional Energy Masterplan, informed by insights from the digital twin, is structured in four stages from 2023 to 2045. It addresses energy efficiency, heat management, and energy generation. The plan highlights which low-carbon energy systems should be implemented and in what order to maximize economic, environmental, and social sustainability.

IES’ simulations reveal that carbon emissions from heating and powering the region’s buildings can be reduced by about 98% by 2045 compared to 2022 levels, based on the proposed actions and projects. This significant reduction will play a crucial role in achieving the region’s net-zero target.

Craig McKendrick, public sector lead at IES, emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making in energy planning. He stated, “In a world where energy is impacted by socioeconomic and geopolitical factors, our focus on long-term, data-informed planning is crucial. The digital twin allows us to model various scenarios and address potential risks, enabling more effective strategies for reducing emissions and improving efficiency.”

Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane, noted the broader benefits of this initiative: “Transforming our energy use will help protect the environment, reduce fuel poverty, and create skilled jobs. The Regional Energy Masterplan, supported by IES, enhances our understanding of regional energy needs and guides us towards a net-zero energy system.”

The digital model remains a vital tool for ongoing planning and scenario testing for the Councils. IES is also advancing with outline business cases for two major renewable energy projects as part of the next phase of the Regional Energy Masterplan.