Visiting Angels Demonstrates Carer-Centric Approach with Top Five Offices Averaging Over £1.5 Million in Annual Turnover

Homecare franchise Visiting Angels has proven that a carer-centric approach is key to success, with its top five offices each achieving an average annual turnover exceeding £1.5 million.

Visiting Angels pioneered a carer-centric model in the UK homecare industry, emphasizing that carers are the cornerstone of the business. According to UK CEO Dan Archer, prioritizing higher wages, better support, and recognition for carers is crucial. Without these elements, homecare providers face high staff turnover—typically around 70%—which can result in inconsistent service and weakened carer-client relationships.

At Visiting Angels’ five highest-performing offices, caregivers deliver an impressive 4,000 hours of care each month. Nearly 300 caregivers across these offices provide outstanding homecare services to their clients. Franchisees are chosen for their commitment to improving social care, often driven by personal experiences or feelings of being undervalued in the sector. These five franchise offices have reached a remarkable turnover milestone, reflecting their dedication to long-term success and community service.

One of the newest successful offices, which surpassed the £1 million turnover mark this year, achieved CQC registration in Spring 2022 and reached this milestone within just over two years. Franchisees attribute their success to the carer-centric philosophy, supported by best practices across the network.

Lynn James, MD of Visiting Angels North Surrey, said, “We’re thrilled with our success. As one of the earliest franchises, starting in 2020 during the pandemic, we’ve embraced the carer-centric ethos and are reaping the rewards. Our approach has led to a 95% retention rate for caregivers and earned us several awards for recruitment and retention, including the Stars Of Social Care National Award.”

Visiting Angels boasts a national staff turnover rate of 13%, but these top-performing locations maintain rates below 10%, significantly lower than the industry average of around 70%. This stability, along with a dedicated wellbeing app, results in fewer absences and uninterrupted carer-client relationships, fostering trust and consistency.

Dan Archer added, “Our success stems from having a stable team of caregivers, allowing clients to receive care from the same person each week. We’re unique in offering clients the choice of their caregiver, which sets us apart from other brands.”

To support more offices in reaching these financial milestones, Visiting Angels will host specialist support meetings later this year, including the inaugural £100k Club meeting this Autumn.