ONEPLAYR Introduces Blockchain and NFTs to the Football Market

ONEPLAYR is heralding a new digital era in football, transforming the sport through blockchain, NFTs, and artificial intelligence. This cutting-edge platform invites fans and players to become active participants in the global football community and share in its rewards.

“ONEPLAYR isn’t just a platform; it’s a movement that connects football lovers everywhere—whether you’re a player, a weekend warrior, or a fan. We’re linking up football enthusiasts worldwide and using cutting-edge technology to create a dynamic, interactive community,” says Fabio Murolo, Founder and CEO of ONEPLAYR. As a seasoned cybersecurity expert and successful startup entrepreneur, Murolo is driven by his mission to digitally democratise the sport.

ONEPLAYR leverages an AI-powered analysis system where players can upload their football videos during the registration process. The AI then analyses these videos, and players receive a limited series of custom NFTs that capture their unique abilities (a digital player card). These NFTs can be traded on ONEPLAYR’s marketplace. The platform also features a TikTok-like feed and advanced search functions, making it easier for the community to discover emerging players.

“With ONEPLAYR, we’ve created a platform where the community doesn’t just watch—members can actually invest in players directly,” Murolo explains. “By purchasing a player’s NFT early on, our users can essentially secure a stake in that player’s career. As the player gains popularity within the community, the value of the NFT increases. Not only do the players benefit, but for the first time, fans who’ve invested in these NFTs do too.”

The platform’s revenue, derived from in-app ads, transaction fees, and challenge royalties, is equitably shared between players and NFT holders. This model stands out by giving fans a direct role in a player’s success.

ONEPLAYR’s mission is not solely focused on technological innovation but also on fostering a vibrant, global football community where competition and fun are central. Players of all skill levels compete in various challenges, and the community determines the winners. Winners earn exclusive rewards or unique experiences. In-game incentives and a dynamic NFT marketplace provide further engagement opportunities.

The ONEPLAYR Token Model

ONEPLAYR runs on a transparent token model that ensures fair distribution of rewards:

£PLAYR Token: This token is used to purchase NFTs, earn rewards, unlock exclusive promotions, and take part in special events. It serves as the primary currency for all activities within the platform.

This token is used to purchase NFTs, earn rewards, unlock exclusive promotions, and take part in special events. It serves as the primary currency for all activities within the platform. £PLAYR will be listed on both centralised and decentralised exchanges (CEXs and DEXs) to ensure maximum accessibility and liquidity for token holders.

£FAN Token: Generated by staking £PLAYR, £FAN tokens grant access to premium perks such as exclusive app features, discounts, and special in-game rewards.

ONEPLAYR is also deeply committed to social causes: 10% of all transaction fees are donated to national and international education and youth development programmes. The distribution of these donations is managed by a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO).

Since 15th August, the first airdrop phase of ONEPLAYR has been live. Football fans can earn free £PLAYR tokens by joining the ONEPLAYR Discord, participating in the “Refer a Friend” campaign, and following ONEPLAYR on various social networks. A total of 500 million coins are being distributed for free during this airdrop phase.

Starting 15th September, the official presale phase of the £PLAYR Token will commence, allowing fans to purchase tokens at a discounted price. The Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is planned for Q1 2025. The beta version of the app is slated for a late October release, with 10,000 users gaining early access. The official app launch will coincide with the ICO.

ONEPLAYR’s operations are entirely transparent, with every step visible to the public. Murolo states, “With this transparent approach, we aim to keep our users involved from the beginning and allow them to actively track the progress of our project.”

ONEPLAYR has received strong backing from its partners. Over 40 professional football players have already pledged their support, with four featured on the website. Additional renowned professionals, including international stars, will be introduced shortly. ONEPLAYR’s partners include the renowned creative agency Zum goldenen Hirschen, digital service provider Up Solutions, and prominent crypto lawyer Michael Kissler.