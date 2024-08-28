150,000 Pairs of Eclipse Glasses Donated to Schools in South America and Africa

Eclipse Optics, formerly known as Eclipse Glasses USA, a leading supplier of ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses based in Utah, is proud to announce the successful completion of a large-scale sorting event held over the weekend. The event was organised to process the hundreds of thousands of eclipse glasses donated to Eclipse Optics after the total solar eclipse in April.

The sorting initiative was spearheaded by Kobi Bons, who chose this project as the focus of his Eagle Scout initiative. With Kobi’s leadership and vision, the event attracted over 100 community volunteers, all eager to contribute their time and energy to a cause that will positively impact students worldwide.

Throughout the day, volunteers carefully sorted, inspected, and packaged the donated eclipse glasses. Thanks to their dedication and attention to detail, 65,000 pairs of ISO-compliant eclipse glasses in good condition were salvaged and are now ready to be distributed to schools in South America and Africa. This brings the total number of donated glasses to an impressive 150,000 pairs.

These glasses will allow 150,000 students to safely witness upcoming solar eclipses, including those happening in October of this year, as well as in 2025 and 2026. This initiative not only supports astronomical education but also promotes a sense of global unity and shared experience.

Eclipse Optics extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who donated and participated in this event. Their support has made a significant difference in bringing the wonders of astronomy to students across the globe.