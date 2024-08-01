Baldwins Travel Celebrates Regional and National Wins at 2024 Awards

Baldwins Travel is excited to announce its recent wins at the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards, where it received two prestigious accolades. The company was awarded Travel Agent of the Year for London and South East England 2024 and Small High Street Agency of the Year 2024.

The awards ceremony took place at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, with Managing Director Nick Marks and nine team members in attendance. The team was overjoyed to be recognised at both regional and national levels, a testament to their hard work and commitment.

Nick Marks expressed his joy, stating, “We are thrilled to have won these awards not only for our region but also at a national level. We are passionate about travel, expanding our high street presence in the last 10 months with new branches open in Haywards Heath, Westerham, and Grantham! The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of ALL our team. Winning these coveted awards is truly amazing, and these awards are wholly theirs.”

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are known as the leading event for recognising excellence in the travel industry across the UK and Ireland. These awards highlight outstanding achievements in various categories and specialities.

The prestigious ceremony, attended by over 700 guests, was hosted by radio and television personality Jordan North, alongside Travel Weekly’s editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley. Sponsored by Celestyal, the winners were selected through votes from travel industry suppliers, including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and tourist boards, with expert panels judging specific categories.

Travel Weekly is a prominent multimedia company and magazine in the UK travel industry, offering extensive coverage in print, digital, and event formats.