Maker&Son Introduces Circular Initiative for Sustainable Sofas in the UK

Maker&Son, renowned for their sustainable luxury furniture, is pleased to introduce their new Circular Initiative. This programme allows customers to donate or resell their Maker&Son sofas, which will be refreshed and resold at a pre-loved price.

This initiative is part of Maker&Son’s commitment to producing lifetime products, aiming to extend the lifecycle of their sofas, reduce waste, and meet the demand for sustainable, high-quality furniture. The Circular Initiative provides an eco-friendly solution, making Maker&Son’s exquisite craftsmanship and timeless design more accessible.

Bradley Coulson, Managing Director of Maker&Son, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative:

“At Maker&Son, we believe it is important to take responsibility for the items we produce. While all our furniture is built to last a lifetime, sometimes life changes and with it our living arrangements and the needs we have for furniture in our homes. We find that our sofas are often handed down or passed on through families and friends, and our new Circular Initiative provides a natural extension to this. By widening the opportunity to own a ‘pre-loved’ piece of furniture to new audiences over time we can prolong and future-proof the lifecycle of our sofas further as well as offer an alternative to buying new – with items being refreshed and resold at a lower price point than our newly made-to-order pieces.”

Olivia, Head of Product Development at Maker&Son, detailed the careful process of refurbishing each sofa:

“We take immense pride in creating long-lasting, timeless furniture using the highest quality natural materials and value the craftsmanship and time that goes into making each piece. As part of our work to create a more sustainable landscape within the luxury furniture industry, we are continuously exploring new and innovative ways to extend the use of our furniture wherever possible. Through our Circular Initiative, we ensure that every item sent to us is carefully inspected, restored, and refreshed to meet our exacting standards. This process will allow us to maintain the high quality and unparalleled levels of comfort that our brand is known for well into the future.”

Starting in September 2024, customers can register their Maker&Son sofas for the Circular Initiative. Once approved, these sofas will undergo a thorough refurbishment process before being made available on the Maker&Son website.

For more information about the Circular Initiative, please visit makerandson.com or contact the UK team at newenquiries.uk@makerandson.com or call 0800 808 5408.