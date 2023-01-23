Push The Boat Out This Valentine’s Day With M Restaurants

If you’re really looking to push the boat out this Valentine’s Day, M Restaurants is the perfect pick to help you celebrate in style. From making agrand gesture with a private Champagne cruise through to singles events with your pooch and tasting menus, M Restaurants will be spreading the love at its Canary Wharf, Victoria and the City restaurants.

IMMERSIVE DINING EXPERIENCE – M’S SYMPHONY MENU

For an experience that will excite all your senses, M Canary Wharfis bringing the magic of multi-sensory dining to London with the arrival of its Symphony Menu. Available from 1st February, and the perfect choice for a truly wow-factor date night, the six-course menu combines experimental plates and creative drinks with state-of-the-art Bang & Olufsen Audio Visual Theatre Technology and a specially-curated soundtrack. Priced at £295 per person, guests will embark on a culinary adventure designed by Executive Chef, Mike Reid, using texture, taste and smoke to heighten the primary senses. Whether it’s the meal or the company, the evening is guaranteed to get pulses racing.

Tuesday 14th February – SOLD OUT. Next availability 15th March, 6.30pm at M Canary Wharf.

CHAMPAGNE & WAGYU VALENTINE’S EXPERIENCE

Up the steaks with a sensational six-course tasting menu for you and your loved one this Valentine’s Day, seated in a cosy and intimate booth complete with the best views in the house, along with a complimentary bottle of Champagne. Showcasing the world’s most exclusive and highest-grade Kobe and Wagyu beef, the Champagne & Wagyu Experience menu includes a Wagyu scotch egg with smoked ketchup; a duo of Blackmore Wagyu served alongside 15-hour Wagyu parmesan chips, as well as Wagyu chocolate truffles to finish. The Champagne & Wagyu Experience costs £595 per couple including a complimentary bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Champagne and is available to book at all three M Restaurants.

Tuesday 14th February at M Canary Wharf, M Threadneedle Street & M Victoria.

M’S WAGYU ON WATER CRUISE – PRIVATE DINING ON THE RIVER THAMES

Partnering with Thames Limo, M Restaurants is offering the ultimate Valentine’s experience on the River Thames. Cruise into your partner’s good books with a private boat hire that takes you past some of London’s most iconic buildings and sights. Sip on Laurent Perrier Champagne while indulging in three decadent courses with each showcasing the highest quality Wagyu beef (vegetarian options available.) Private hire of the boat including a three-course meal for two and a bottle of Laurent Perrier Champagne is priced at £2,700 for two hours or £3,700 for three hours.

Available to book from Saturday, 11th until Tuesday, 14th February 12.30pm-3.30pm, 4.00pm-7.00pm or 7.30pm-10.30pm.

DOGGY SPEED DATING

Make a connection that lasts fur-ever with M Victoria’s unique Doggy Speed Dating event on Monday 13th February. Vet potential matches whilst assessing whether your pooch is compatible with theirs with 10-minute speed dating sessions – dogs after all make for great icebreakers. Tickets cost £16 and include entry to the event alongside two drinks each plus, a tasty treat for your loyal companion.

Monday 13th February, 6:30pm at M Victoria.

To book any of M Restaurants’ Valentine’s events/dinners, please visit