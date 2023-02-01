Get better control over trading conditions & market risk with Your Bourse’s floating leverage & floating commission features

Limassol, Cyprus – Your Bourse has brought two new features to its advanced execution engine and risk management platform, floating leverage and floating commissions.

These features will give brokers more room to maneuver in their trading conditions and minimize market risk for them.

Floating leverage allows brokers to change the leverage offered to their clients dynamically. The feature allows for greater flexibility in terms of the trade conditions provided as it can also be to change the leverage before market close/open, as well as during the news events; this means that brokers can respond quickly to market changes and adjust their leverage automatically based on the predefined rules.

Floating commissions, on the other hand, give brokers the ability to adjust their commission rates on a trade-by-trade or client-by-client basis in real-time. Depending on their business model, retail and institutional brokers can use this feature. This feature is accessible on the MT4 bridge.

These features are easy to use and are available to all clients already using Your Bourse, as well as in the form of standalone plug-ins. They can be accessed and configured via the cloud portal.

In a statement by Andrey Vedikhin, CEO of Your Bourse, “We are always looking for ways to improve our platform and offer our clients the tools to grow their business and improve the trading experience for their clients. The introduction of floating leverage and floating commissions provides both.”

