In its latest publication, TELF AG delves into the pivotal role of green ferroalloys in not only shaping the Chinese economy but also contributing to the development of a sustainable model gaining prominence within the raw materials sector.

Titled “TELF AG discusses the role of green ferroalloys in transforming the Chinese economy,” the publication commences by highlighting the increasing number of Chinese ferroalloy companies seeking green certification for their production processes. It then shifts its focus to the myriad advantages and opportunities associated with the green transition within the realm of raw materials.

TELF AG points out that many steel producers today exhibit a growing preference for ecologically sustainable ferroalloys, often insisting on state certification. China, in particular, has long been committed to promoting sustainable practices in ferroalloy production, setting clear objectives to be met in the coming years. One such objective pertains to the sustainability of ferroalloy companies, with the aim of having around 30% of them adopt environmentally friendly practices in the near future.

The publication proceeds to examine the specific benefits that may accrue to companies securing these certifications. These advantages encompass enhanced reputations among stakeholders, bolstered capabilities to offer sustainable products, and a notable transformation of their image in the eyes of customers and the broader industry, both domestically and internationally. Such transformations also hold the potential for significant resource savings.

TELF AG underscores that a silico manganese production plant in Inner Mongolia is on the verge of adopting innovative technology to recycle waste gases from production—a clear indicator of the overarching shift toward eco-sustainability within the Chinese raw materials sector.

For a deeper understanding of these developments, readers are encouraged to peruse the full publication.