Whether for personal or business usage, if you want to look after your documents for the long-term then the type of binding you choose is something that needs some thought. There are a lot more binding options available nowadays than there were just a few years ago. This article is going to talk through 6 different ways to bind an important document.

Thermal binding

Thermal binding is a super easy way to bind a document without having to use a hole puncher. Once a document is ready to bind, the pages are simply stacked on top of one another and then a strip of glue is added to the spine before a strip of fabric is applied directly on top of the glue. Next, it’s put into a binding machine that melts the glue and binds the pages together – it’s that simple!

Perfect binding

This method is one of the most popular because of its stylish finish. In a similar way to thermal binding, an adhesive is applied to the spine to hold the pages together and then a cover is put over the top to ensure that the pages are held tightly in place.

Post or rivet binding

If you’re looking for the most cost-effective method of binding that also has a great finish, this might be the one for you. Simply put, this refers to fixing a document together using chrome or brass rivets. It’s an affordable way to bind your documents while still giving it a great finish that will show your documents off in style.

Saddle stitched binding

Saddle stitching is another popular type of binding that is perfect for a wide range of documents. The document is printed and then put through a special binding machine like these binding machines by Duplo. The pages are carefully stapled together to give a professional finish.

This method is perfect for many different sized and shaped documents so you shouldn’t have a problem, no matter the type of document you need binding.

Wire binding

Wire binding is a great way of binding a document if you’re after a high-quality finish. This type of binding works well for any kind of important document, whether it’s a simple document or a more complex one. One of the reasons it’s so popular is because it allows the pages to be laid flat when open. You can opt for more expensive types of paper or laminated boards if you want to exude sophistication.

This method is also quite a simple one. The pages are punched with holes and then a looped wire spine is inserted to hold everything together.

Hardback binding

This is perhaps the best way of binding a document, especially when you’re after an aesthetic finish. This method involves using a specialist type of book making equipment that fuses adhesive to the spine of the pages and then covers it with a hardback material – either gloss or matte laminated.

The biggest advantage of this method is that it’s a lot more hard wearing and sturdy than something that is secured with a method like thermal binding while not sacrificing the style that you would think for something so hard wearing.